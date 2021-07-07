U.S. Highway 95 crash photo

Idaho State Police Trooper Samuel Rodriguez takes scene photos at a Friday, July 2, two-vehicle collision that occurred approximately six miles south of Grangeville on U.S. Highway 95. In the foreground is a 2007 Honda Pilot, one of two vehicles involved in the collision.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — Idaho State Police is continuing its investigation into last Friday’s collision accident on U.S. Highway 95 south of Grangeville that resulted in three persons injured.

Calie Guillette, 25, of Pocatello, was taken by Life Flight to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene where, as of press time, she was listed in critical condition. Transported by ambulance to Syringa Hospital were Steven Guillette, 58, of Pocatello (Calie’s father); and Alicia Panzer, 20, of Meridian. Both were stabilized, and Guillette was transferred to Kootenai Health, and Panzer was transferred to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

The noontime crash last Friday, July 2, resulted in closure of the highway, with traffic detoured on Lake and Johnston roads for more than two hours.

The incident was reported at 12:07 p.m. at milepost 234.5, approximately six miles south of Grangeville. According to ISP Trooper Samuel Rodriguez, Panzer was driving a 2007 Honda Pilot northbound, and Payton Hall, 24, of Ogden, Utah, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado southbound.

Investigation is still preliminary, however, “Based on witness statements, the Honda did leave its lane and cross over into the other lane of traffic,” Rodriguez said, where it is believed to have ran one vehicle off the road prior to encountering the Chevrolet. At this point, the Honda lost control and struck the Chevrolet, with the Honda ending up on the northbound shoulder and the Chevrolet coming to rest in the northbound ditch.

Occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts, and airbags deployed in both vehicles.

Response to the incident involved multiple agencies including the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Grangeville Police Department, Idaho Fish and Game, and Idaho Transportation Department.

The highway was opened to normal traffic around 2:3o p.m.

Cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Rodriguez said that there was no sign of impairment as a factor in this incident.

Wrecker services were provided by Frank’s Towing, and Dales’ and Sons Rescue Towing.

