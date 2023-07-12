Two Idaho State Police (ISP) personnel, Corporal David Wesche and Communications Center Supervisor Raymond Shute, were recently awarded the Hero’s Award by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Both played an instrumental role in rescuing an 11-year-old missing child from a remote wilderness in Idaho County last year.

On May 10, 2022, Wesche checked an abandoned vehicle on U.S. Highway 12 near the Canyon Creek Trailhead after observing the car several days earlier. Rather than towing the vehicle, he tried to locate the owner. Due to the remote location, Shute provided research and information to Wesche.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.