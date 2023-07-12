Two Idaho State Police (ISP) personnel, Corporal David Wesche and Communications Center Supervisor Raymond Shute, were recently awarded the Hero’s Award by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Both played an instrumental role in rescuing an 11-year-old missing child from a remote wilderness in Idaho County last year.
On May 10, 2022, Wesche checked an abandoned vehicle on U.S. Highway 12 near the Canyon Creek Trailhead after observing the car several days earlier. Rather than towing the vehicle, he tried to locate the owner. Due to the remote location, Shute provided research and information to Wesche.
Shute determined a man rented the vehicle in Georgia, but he and his 11-year-old son had been missing for 11 days. Additionally, the father had a felony arrest warrant for custodial interference violations.
While Wesche coordinated with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Fish and Game and other ISP personnel to look for the two, Shute worked with Georgia authorities, coordinated to secure the vehicle for further processing, contacted the Idaho AMBER Alert Coordinator about possibly activating Team Adam to assist with search efforts, and identified resources to help with the search which included helicopters with FLIR capabilities and a search dog.
The following day, even though his day off, Shute used personal time to coordinate and assist the search and continued as the primary liaison between Georgia authorities and ISP efforts. Wesche coordinated law enforcement personnel and located the father and son at a campsite in a remote area. According to the ISP news release, the camp was in deplorable condition, with very little food and water. Law enforcement took the 11-year-old into protective custody and arrested the father without incident.
The lead detective from Georgia wrote, in part, “It is still hard to believe they were found alive that far from a vehicle in those conditions. It’s a relief to know that there are men and women who refuse to give up… Thank you again for everything, and please pass on my sincere thanks to those involved in the heroic efforts…”
In addition to being recognized as a Hero’s Award recipient, Shute was awarded a Letter of Commendation for his cooperation and assistance, and Wesche was presented with a Distinguished Achievement Award for his assistance and actions.
