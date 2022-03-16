Motorists along U.S. Highway 95 between Cottonwood and Grangeville recently received a reminder in good driving behavior.
Idaho State Police conducted an emphasis patrol on March 4, with two troopers putting vigilance on issues of speeding and aggressive driving within that approximate 15-mile stretch. According to ISP Corporal Cory Juber, the three-hour patrol from 4-7 p.m. resulted in six contacts with six total citations — four for speeding and/or aggressive driving, two for open container — and two written warnings.
“We have been noticing an increase in speeding on the prairie lately,” Juber said. Addressing this, as well as the winter conditions that are continuing, he said the emphasis patrol was a reminder for motorists to slow their speeds down, as well as to be wearing seat belts.
“With the weather conditions we’ve been having lately, we want them to pay attention to the road conditions,” he said, “and drive appropriately.”
Emphasis patrols are regularly conducted by ISP to address issues from speeding to seat belt use to educate motorists and provide awareness of good driving behaviors to improve public safety.
