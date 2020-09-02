Idaho State Police expanding its use of Twitter to keep public informed of hazardous road conditions
ISP's Regional Communications Centers are now using the agency's district Twitter accounts to alert the public to vehicle collisions or hazardous road conditions that may have a significant impact on public safety or traffic flow. This is part of ISP's effort to increase the efficiency of how traffic safety information is relayed to the public and local media.
Those who would like to receive this information are urged to follow the district account for their region of interest in Idaho. The ISP email lists will stay in use for press releases. Crashes responded to by law enforcement agencies other than the Idaho State Police are not included in this program.
For the North Central Idaho region of District 2 (serves Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce, Clearwater, and Idaho counties), follow District 2@ISPCentralIdaho.
