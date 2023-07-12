GRANGEVILLE — A Border Days staple has gone into retirement. The grand U.S. flag at the rodeo grounds has been retired and replaced.
“We couldn’t find out a lot of information on the flag, but know it was a gift from Lions Club International,” said Border Days Committee vice-president Nick Hilbert.
Research showed the flag was donated, walked down the street during Border Days and hung at the rodeo grounds in the late 1970s.
Throughout the years, the flag was out in all sorts of weather and acquired some stains from that plus storage, explained Lucky Gallego, Idaho County Veterans Service Officer and retired Marine.
“Really, it’s still in pretty good shape for the number of years it has been around,” Gallego said, saying the flag was well made of cotton and is a 12-stitch on the corners and three around the stars.
Gallego and members of the local VFW, American Legion and friends of the Idaho County Veterans Center volunteered to respectfully retire the flag by walking it down Grangeville’s Main Street during the Fourth of July parade. The 20 by 30 Garrison flag was carried by 17 local men and women.
“We have a community that pitches in and is happy to help, and that’s fabulous,” Gallego commented.
When the flag reached the veterans center, it was folded properly and taps was played as it was put to rest.
“The Lions Club again donated the new flag,” said Hilbert. “We will keep the old flag and display it in a case at our new office at the rodeo grounds. On behalf of the board, we thank Lucky and all the veterans and friends who helped today.”
The old flag has been replaced by an all-weather nylon flag of the same size.
