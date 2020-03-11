Tim Lowry has been talking about stockwater rights for a long, long time. But he doesn’t intend to stop anytime soon.
“I’m not tired of talking about it,” Lowry said. “Not in the least.”
Lowry’s ranch, LU Ranching Co., in a remote area of Owyhee County, has been drawing from streams and creeks to water cattle since 1876. It wasn’t until 2007 that the rights to that water were officially his.
A new bill moving rapidly through the Idaho Legislature now means his fight isn’t over yet.
Lowry’s cattle run on grazing allotments owned by federal agencies including the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service. During the Snake River Basin Adjudication, a 27-year-long process that decided which water rights belonged to whom in southern Idaho, those agencies claimed the stockwater rights on Lowry’s ranch, as well as 18,000 other rights across the state.
The land and water belonged to them, the agencies claimed, and ranchers who held grazing permits on that land were acting as agents of the federal government.
Along with another longtime Owyhee County rancher, Paul Nettleton of Joyce Ranch—which lent its name to the court case—Lowry challenged the federal government that maintained his ranch’s water belonged to them and won.
It took ten years and hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees, but the Idaho Supreme Court unanimously sided with the ranchers in 2007. Since then, stockwater on federal land no longer defaults to federal agencies.
The court decided without federally owned livestock drinking the water federal agencies claimed, the rights weren’t being put to beneficial use—a core tenet of Idaho water law. The water belonged to the state, and the ranchers were putting it to beneficial use, so the rights should be theirs, the justices said.
“Use it or lose it”
For ranchers whose claims had already been decided, it was too late.
In 2017, the Idaho House of Representatives moved to codify the Joyce decision into law. The new code laid out the ground rules established by the court, saying federal agencies could not own stockwater rights unless they were actually watering livestock. It also said that permittees on federal land would not be considered federal agents any longer.
A second bill in the 2018 session proposed a process for taking back the rights already claimed by federal agencies under an old section of Idaho code, essentially initiating a mass forfeiture.
Within two days of printing that bill, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Forest Service and BLM requested a conference call with the bill’s sponsors and then-Governor Butch Otter.
Rep. Judy Boyle (R-Midvale), herself a rancher, had been the bill’s sponsor and sat in on the call. She said the federal agencies asked for more time and more room for negotiation.
“We said, ‘how many years have you had already?’” Boyle said.
They gave the agencies two days to offer suggestions. When the agencies returned, they suggested language to amend the bill—the governor would have to kickstart the forfeiture process before IDWR could take it up, buying federal agencies a little more time to get their affairs in order.
That bill became law easily, and Boyle said legislators hoped that would be the end of the debate.
“But the governor refused to pull the trigger,” Boyle said. “So, finally we said, ‘you’ve had your time,’ and this is taking out that trigger language.”
HB 592, introduced in the final weeks of the 2020 legislative session, repeals that section of code and hands power back to IDWR’s director. This new bill doesn’t propose a mass forfeiture, like the earlier one, but it allows the director to request proof of beneficial use, known as show cause orders, on a case-by-case basis for rights owned by agencies, either of his own volition or by petition from any member of the public.
It preserves “agent” relationships between grazing permittees and the landowning federal agencies, but only if the permittees want it. That option was important to Boyle, who said ranchers “didn’t want to be fiefs to the king.”
The bill also makes very clear that stockwater on federal land cannot be piped off for other uses, a major concern for agencies in the earlier bills.
“We aren’t changing any of the underlying forfeiture laws—those have been in Idaho code for over 100 years now,” said Speaker of the House Scott Bedke (R-Oakley), the bill’s cosponsor and a rancher himself. “It’s basically that you have to use it or lose it. There are conditions to be met, and the federal government does not meet those conditions.”
Bedke runs cattle on a vast swath of federal grazing allotments in southern Idaho, but he says this bill won’t affect his permitted land either way—he and several other ranchers settled out of court with federal agencies in the early days of the SRBA, figuring the fight wasn’t worth the exorbitant legal fees.
In the era of the Joyce decision, Bedke said he was “irritated” with how ranchers’ water rights had been handled. Many ranchers didn’t even file claims on their stockwater during the SRBA because the state attorney general’s office had assured them they didn’t need to, as stockwater rights were already protected under the Idaho Constitution.
But the federal agencies did file and were granted the rights, leaving many permittees feeling betrayed.
The agencies will be accorded due process if forfeiture comes knocking at their door, Bedke said. The director of IDWR would have to come up with sufficient reason to serve a show cause order in the first place, and agencies would be given enough time to come up with proof they should keep the rights.
Bedke said he has been involved as a lawmaker in negotiations with the federal government for years now, since the first stockwater bill in 2017. The speaker said those discussions were still ongoing, keeping him “gagged” on certain details, but he felt the dialogue had matured to the point that Idaho should be able to move forward.
“It’s time to get on with it,” Bedke said. “There’s just nothing going on there. The United States has those rights in their name, rightly or wrongly, and there has to be a process to un-ring that bell.”
BLM balks
HB 592 passed the House with flying colors on March 5after an uneventful hearing in the House Resources committee with Boyle as its floor sponsor. Representatives from the Idaho Cattle Association and the Farm Bureau Federation said they supported it. The Idaho Water Users Association later voted to endorse it. But it came up against some pushback when it landed in the Senate.
The Senate Resources committee took up the issue on March 9. Bill Myers, an attorney with Boise law firm Holland and Hart, represented Idaho in negotiation with federal agencies and fielded questions from the committee on behalf of its Senate floor sponsor, Sen. Mark Harris (R-Soda Springs).
Myers declined via email to comment further on those negotiations, citing the delicate nature of the ongoing discussions.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett (D-Ketchum) asked how many ranchers were expected to file claims if the bill became law, pointing out the bill’s fiscal note which says additional fiscal support “may be required” for IDWR depending on the volume of claims received.
“I think that will depend on the passion of individual ranchers to get rights in their name,” Myers said. “If that interest is reflected in the fact you’ve seen stockwater legislation in three of the past four years, that may say something.”
Then representatives from BLM’s Idaho office asked to testify, moments before the committee voted.
June Shoemaker, deputy state director for BLM Idaho, urged the committee not to pass the bill in its current form. Though changes in this most recent incarnation of the code suggested it could eventually be acceptable to BLM, Shoemaker said, the agency wanted legislators to “press the pause button” and work with her office to tweak language, which was still too open to mass forfeiture proceedings in their eyes.
“It is very much an open legal question whether Idaho or any other state can extinguish a United States property right through a forfeiture statute,” Shoemaker told the committee. “In its current form, BLM is not able to accept HB 592 and we worry its passage could ultimately result in litigation.”
BLM had not known about the proposal until late the previous week, Shoemaker said. With the end of the legislative session rapidly approaching, Shoemaker pledged her agency would work to reach a compromise within days, not weeks.
Stennett moved to keep the bill in committee until such a compromise could be reached, but her motion was shot down and the committee sent the bill to the full Senate with a do-pass recommendation.
When asked about the agency’s next steps, Jennifer Jones, a spokesperson for BLM Idaho, said it would be closely monitoring the legislation and stood ready to work with stakeholders and lawmakers in finding a solution.
“While we are unsure at this time the impact the bill will have if it becomes legislation, it requires us not to speculate on that outcome,” Jones said. “However, the BLM remains optimistic that with its leadership and that of the state’s that both sides will work together to address challenges as they arise.”
Bedke said he couldn’t comment on where the long-running negotiations with agencies stood before the legislation was proposed and didn’t know whether or not agencies were okay with Idaho’s proposed solution. He didn’t rule out the possibility of another legal battle.
“I would expect there to be a court challenge,” Bedke said. “These water cases, through the years, federal courts have been very deferential to states on water rights. That’s one thing they have left to the states, determination of the water rights process.”
Bedke noted the principle of beneficial use is a long-held one, not only in Idaho but throughout the West. He said he couldn’t speculate on the outcome of a potential court battle but hoped that principle would prevail.
Sink or swim
After all these years, Lowry, one of the men who started it all, said he was “very, very pleased” with the changes being made this year.
The new bill took him by surprise, he said—he hadn’t heard anything about it before being asked to comment, despite serving as past president for the Owyhee County Farm Bureau and testifying before legislative committees on previous bills.
Previous versions of the code left forfeiture too open to political manipulations, Lowry said, and he was glad lawmakers were moving to correct what he saw as past mistakes. He felt the forfeiture process as it stood previously wasn’t doing ranchers any good.
“Nothing ever happened,” Lowry said. “Maybe I’m just a pessimist, but I don’t think anything would have ever happened.”
He said he didn’t understand why any rancher would want to be considered a federal agent— “I certainly don’t”—but he was happy the new code left the door open for that relationship either way.
Lowry said the area adjudicated by SRBA needed to be equal to the ongoing North Idaho and upcoming Bear River adjudications, which follow the precedent set by the Joyce case and don’t default to federal claims. Laying out a mechanism for that, Lowry thought, was one of the most important parts to the bill in his eyes.
The other takeaway, Lowry said, was a more “self-absorbed” one.
Lowry and Nettleton both came away from the Joyce court case with hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the intervening 13 years, despite numerous attempts, they haven’t received reimbursement through Idaho’s Constitutional Defense Fund, a state account set up to support legal battles between Idaho and the federal government.
A state law passed in 1994 prohibits private citizens from being reimbursed for court costs in adjudication-related cases. But Lowry believes he and Nettleton’s case went beyond a simple claim dispute.
Several principles go into a decision to refund a private citizen for their legal fees, including the case’s magnitude, the necessity for private enforcement and the strength and importance of the policy affected, Lowry said.
“[The new bill] just drives home to me, by reinforcing those principles, that we should be reimbursed,” Lowry said.
In 2018, legislators approved a proclamation asking the Constitutional Defense Fund Council to reimburse Lowry and Nettleton. That council includes Bedke as Speaker of the House, Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill (R-Rexburg), Governor Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. Three of the four members must agree to take action. Since the proclamation, “not a thing” has been heard by Lowry.
Bedke said he would be in favor of action to correct what he saw as an injustice, and Hill voted for the measure on the Senate floor. Otter took no action on the matter as governor, and neither has Little since taking office in 2019. Little’s press secretary did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Wasden’s office previously told Lowry the council was not authorized to appropriate public money for private purposes. Scott Graf, spokesman for the attorney general, declined to comment on the current status of the case.
Lowry said he hopes a move will come sooner rather than later to relieve some of the stress of the past 25 years. Borrowing money to pay off his debts was one more payment he didn’t need.
“We need to know if we’re going to sink or swim,” Lowry said. “It needs to happen if there is any justice and equity in Idaho.”
