It was a busy Border Days week! Hopefully everyone has recovered. I was happy to have my girls home from Boise. We got my brother, Steve, to participate in his first egg toss. We had a lot of fun!
*
Welcome to a new business in Cottonwood called Coyote’s at the former Mini-Village. Barney and Bobbi Chambers of Cottonwood have purchased the place from the former owners. They are making some changes like adding new gas and diesel pumps. They are adding some new deli items while still featuring Dick’s famous pizza. They are working to get the Fish and Game licensing also.
*
Animal Ark is currently offering 50 percent off coupons for spaying or neutering pets. This includes shots and worming. Call Dori at 208-983-0366.
*
Kids Klub will host a Family Night at the Movies fund-raiser Thursday, Aug. 1, at Sunset AutoVue Drive-in. Gates open at 8 p.m. and cost is $20 a carload. The movie will be “Little Rascals” and concessions will be available for purchase.
*
Did you hear about the young arctic fox who walked across the ice from Norway's Svalbard islands to northern Canada in an epic journey, covering 2,176 miles in 76 days. Check out the story at https://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-news-from-elsewhere-48824181?utm_source=pocket-newtab.
*
Attendees packed the Elks Lodge in Grangeville last Friday evening, June 28, for the Blue Jean Ball sponsored by the Syringa hospital Foundati…
Thanks to everyone who attended Syringa Foundation’s Blue Jean Ball June 28. And thanks to everyone who participated in the Firecracker Fun Run. Because of such a wonderful, giving community, $25,000 was raised through these two events to help with the purchase of a new ambulance.
*
The Grangeville FFA Alumni Association is selling 2020 calendars featuring Ted Billups’ tractor collection. The calendars are $20 each and are available at Stuivenga Vessey Drilling (515 East Main Street) and United Country Musick and Sons (323 West Main Street).
*
The Joseph road near the Rice creek drainage will experience temporary closures beginning as early as Aug. 1, and could continue into early fall. Cable logging operations as part of the Idaho Department of Lands Mixed Rice timber sale will result in portions of the Joseph road, between Saddle Horse Ridge and Center Ridge to be temporarily closed for periods up to two hours.
For information contact Idaho Department of Lands, Maggie Creek Supervisory Area, 208-935-2141.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.