Get your tickets now for the annual Sts. Peter and Paul Chocolate Fantasy. This is set for Saturday, March 14, 5:30 p.m., at SPPS. Tickets are $40 per person. Call the school at 208-983-2182 or pick up tickets at Irwin Drug or Lindsley’s Home Furnishings.
*
Keuterville Pub & Grub will be serving a corned beef and cabbage dinner Tuesday, March 17 (no tacos on Tuesday this week!) Cost is $16.75. Call 208-962-3090 to RSVP!
*
Don’t forget the annual NAPA Gold Filters are on sale at Partsway through March 15. Stop by 600 N. D Street in Grangeville or call 208-983-2400.
*
White Bird’s Canyon House will host its 17th anniversary sale, March 21 and 22. Stop by for lots of sale items, door prizes and more.
*
A Medicare workshop with Idaho SHIBA representative Angie Mackin, Idaho Department of Insurance, is set for Thursday, March 24, noon to 2 p.m., at Umpqua Bank in Grangeville, 147 W. Main Street. Medicare options, enrollment timelines and annual plan reviews will be discussed.
*
Saturday, March 15, is the Eagles breakfast at the hall on C Street. This specific breakfast’s proceeds will go to Grangeville High School Senior Class 2020 for its Senior Fun Night. Breakfast is 7 to 11 a.m.
*
The Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center and The Canteen Grill, 318 East Main Street, Grangeville, will host “The Vets vs. The Rest” chili cookoff this Saturday, March 14, noon to 4 p.m. Register at the center by calling 208-983-9387. Tasters and judges are sought, too. Everybody is welcome to eat: $5 for all-you-can-eat chili and cornbread.
*
Idaho County was recently listed as the number two “Most Affordable Place to Retire” in Idaho.
According to SmartAsset, Idaho County follows Nezperce County. The top 10 list, after Idaho County, rounds out with Clearwater, Cassia, Bannock, Washington, Latah, Bonneville, Payette and Lewis counties.
Full social security income for Idaho County is listed as $19,618 annually, while cost of living is $30,383 annually. Estimated property tax is $844 for the year.
