Idaho Department of Insurance will be host to a Medicare workshop with the Orofino Health Clinic on Thursday, May 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 1055 Riverside Ave. This is an opportunity for those new to Medicare, people getting ready to turn 65, disabled individuals under 65 becoming eligible for Medicare, caregivers to those on Medicare, and anyone who wants to learn more about how Medicare works.
The workshop is free. For details, contact Angie Mackin, Idaho Department of Insurance, SHIBA/ CDA: Angie.mackin@doi.idaho.gov; 208-664-5480 or 1-800-247-4422.
*
The sixth annual Long Camp Classics on the Clearwater car show and swap meet is set for Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Kamiah. For show cars and vendors, entry fees are $10 each. Profits go to the local Emergency Feeding Outreach Program. Gate admission is eight cans of food or a cash donation.
Music will be by Psycho Joe of Kamiah and Connie’s famous burgers and curly fries will be available.
Long Camp RV Park is located on U.S. Highway 12, MP 68, next to the Heart of the Monster National Park. For preregistration, call Connie Hertel at 208-935-7922.
*
Do you have something handmade to sell during Border Days? Art in the Park is set for both Thursday and Friday July 4 and 5. This will be held at Pioneer Park (by the swimming pool). Vendor forms and information are available at Grangeville Centennial Library. Call 208-983-0951 for details.
*
A recent report from travel insurance research company InsureMyTrip found that while most Idaho-based travelers plan to stay in the US for summer vacations — Europe and Canada are hot spots for those heading abroad.
According to the latest data, the United Kingdom (England/Scotland/Wales/Northern Ireland) is the top place to visit internationally followed by Canada and Italy. Alaska was the number five vacation spot for Idahoans leaving the state.
*
A new Winchester city community event, sponsored by the Creative Council, will be the Winchester Saturday Market. This will begin as soon as there are enough booth sign-ups. The Winchester Saturday Market will be held each Saturday, beginning this summer, outdoors on Main Street/Nezperce Avenue, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Calling all artists and artisans of hand-crafted products of all kinds, as well as garden produce growers. Would also appreciate some acoustical musicians. For information and to reserve your spot, contact Julie Phelan, phone 206-714-8568 or e-mail jpinmukilteo@gmail.com.
*
The Kooskia Farmers’ Market will have its first market at Kooskia City Park at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 6. An outdoor yoga class will be offered at 9 a.m. prior to the market.
*
The Farm Table Café opened in Kooskia on Mothers’ Day weekend. The café is open Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check it out if you want to try a new restaurant in Kooskia at 18 South Main Street (across from the grocery store.)
*
Have a safe Memorial Day weekend. I know many people have plans that will take them camping or to see loved ones. For those who are around, check out the listing of Memorial Day services and activities in this week’s paper. Remember to honor those who served with your respect and acknowledgment year-round.
