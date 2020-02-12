On Thursday, Feb. 13 the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce will host breakfast at the Soltman Center, at 7:30 a.m. All members and those interested in being involved with the chamber are invited to attend. The City of Grangeville Public Works will be presenting information regarding the required upgrades to city water service. This pertains to place of business and residence, within city limits. RSVP to jeff@grangevilleidaho.com.
Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation will be holding a Valentine's Day party for its residents and families on Friday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. Punch and cookies will be served. Outside each resident’s doors are decorated bags for anyone in the community who would like to come and share a Valentine.
Sadly, within the past few weeks, two deer were hit on the Mount Idaho Grade Road by the Sunset Auto View Drive-In. They made it to the field where they died. The interesting thing was watching the bald eagle and young eagle (as well as the crows) feeding on the deer. Often the huge bald eagle would sit back in the field and watch the young, mostly black, eagle feed. Later when I would drive by, the bald eagle would be taking its turn. What a sight to see the large bald eagle spread its wings.
ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) has partnered with SpokAnimal of Spokane, Wash., to neuter/spay 300-plus feral and stray cats this spring.
Unwanted feral and stray cats will be adopted to homes providing shelter, food and water. You can help improve the lives of these cats by donating to this great cause. Donations can be made at P1FCU in person to the “Animal Rescue Foundation” account; through the Facebook page “Animal Rescue Foundation” (Grangeville; select PayPal to make a donation) or at Ace Home Center in Grangeville; mail donations to ARF, PO Box 72; Grangeville, ID 83530; log onto http://ARFShelter.com and click on the donation “heart.”
The Elks awarded the project a $4,500 grant to help and Dr. Kim Wolfrum, Housecall Vet, will be assisting. Many other locals have helped thus far, as well.
For questions, contact Rhonda Schacher at 208-507-1226.
Art Under the Elms, part of the Dogwood Festival, is now accepting vendor applications for the Family Fun Fair on April 24-26 at the Lewis-Clark State College campus. Vendors with handmade wares or activities designed for children are welcome to apply. Upon acceptance, vendors can purchase a 10-foot by 10-foot space for $170. If electricity is needed, there will be an extra $45 fee. Also, a 10 percent commission will be collected at closing on the final day.
To apply to be a vendor at Family Fun Fair, download and fill out the registration form available at https://www.lcsc.edu/ce/aue/family-fun-fair-vendors. For information, contact the AUE office at either aue@lcsc.edu or 208-792-2447.
A new study ranks Idahoans as the second-most rude drivers in the country.
According to the list, put together by insurance quotes comparison website Insurify, 47.5 out of 1,000 Idaho drivers are cited for what the company deems "rude driving behavior." The study looked at self-reported driving citations including failure to yield and failure to stop violations, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, and hit-and-runs.
Insurify then calculated the proportion of drivers per state with one or more of those violations on their record.
According to the study, rates of tailgating in the Gem State are "incredibly high," coming in at nearly five times the national average. Idaho drivers are 2.07 percent more likely than average to fail to yield the right-of-way to another driver, and 2.6% more likely to fail to yield to a pedestrian.
The top 10 states for rudest driving are (in order) Virginia, Idaho, Wyoming, New York, Georgia, Ohio, Delaware, Iowa, Hawaii and Wisconsin.
So, what do you think? Where have you encountered the rudest drivers and the least friendly people? E-mail me at lpalmer@idahocountyfreepress.com and let me know!
