Sorry for missing last week’s column! I simply got busy with other projects. I had a lot of people ask about it. It’s nice to be missed and needed! Ha!
I don’t know if you have been into Grangeville Flower and Gift Shop lately, but they always have such fun items! Stop in to see great gift items as well as a variety of different candy and treats. And I see they are having an “inventory reduction” sale. Great time to stop in!
A reminder: The Idaho State Tax Commission starts processing 2019 Idaho individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 27. The Internal Revenue Service begins processing federal returns the same day.
Grangeville High School’s 2019-2020 yearbooks are still for sale; $55 each. They will be handed out before the end of school for this year! Deadline to purchase is Feb. 28.
The yearbook staff is looking for businesses or individuals to be yearbook sponsors. If you are willing to sponsor the yearbook, contact Charity Ruhnke at GHS at 208-983-0580.
This Saturday, Feb. 1, Keuterville Pub and Grub will have its annual Peanut Party. Peanuts all day with live music by Mitch Nuxoll starting at 7 p.m. For information, call the Pub and Grub at 208-962-3090.
Do you have your Valentine cards for the ones you love? I purchased mine for those living in Boise, Washington and Vermont a couple weeks ago and plan to mail them next week.
According to Smilebox.com, more than 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are sent every year in the U.S. It’s the second largest card-exchanging holiday after Christmas. Now that’s a lot of love!
Statistics show 58 percent of people wait to send their Valentine cards until the day of—while only 9 percent send it a week or more in advance. Michigan, “The Plan-Ahead Lover,” is the state with the most cards sent before Valentine’s Day, while those always-in-a-rush New Yorkers, “The Last-Minute Lovers,” waited for the day of to send the most cards.
A new study shows Idaho has the No. 41 healthiest economy in the U.S.
As the nation heads into an election year in which the national economy will be a central selling point of President Donald Trump’s re-election efforts, about 30 percent of people say the economy will be their primary consideration in how they vote in 2020.
SeniorLiving.org today released its study, Best and Worst State Economies in the U.S., which analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The rankings were determined by analyzing data pertaining to unemployment rates, wages and gross domestic product in every state.
Key findings in Idaho were: ranked No. 7 (tied) in unemployment rate, 2.9 percent; ranked No. 44 in average annual wage, $43,480; and ranked No. 6 in per capita gross domestic product, $44,877,44.
Nationally, the 10 states with the best economies are Massachusetts, Colorado, California, New Jersey, Virginia, Washington, Illinois, New York, Utah and Maryland.
The 10 states with the worst economies are Mississippi, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, West Virginia, New Mexico, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.
