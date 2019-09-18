Save the date for the upcoming Elks / ARF fund-raiser Halloween ball at the Elks Saturday, Oct. 19. Vintage Youth will play from 7 to 11 p.m. Stay tuned for more details.
An informal free dinner and conversation with Innovia Foundation is set for Wednesday, Oct. 2, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. Childcare is provided and participants will be entered to win one of two $50 gift cards.
“Data walks” are an interactive way for community members to share what it is like to live in this region by discussing community needs and providing important input that will help guide local solutions.
To RSVP visit www.innoia.org/news/date-walk.
Lewis-Clark State College Grangeville Outreach will offer several upcoming enrichment classes.
Faux Marble Painting with Myja Mahoney is set for Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 to 8 p.m., $40.
Spanish Culture II is set for Oct. 14-Nov. 6, 3:30 to 5 p.m., with Francisca Garner, $45.
A Google Docs class is on tap for Tuesday, Oct. 15- 6 to 8 p.m., with Elijah Zelda, $35.
Call coordinator Carla Nuxoll Wilkins at 208-983-2164 or e-mail cnwilkins@lcsc.edu to register.
