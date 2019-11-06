For those who have been concerned about the trees cut down at Grangeville’s Pioneer Park, know there were several (I counted six) dying locust trees so the city had Avista’s assistance in removing them.
*
GRANGEVILLE -- This year is the 12th annual Winter Magic tree lighting at Pioneer Park in Grangeville and is set for Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 p.m.…
Also note that Grangeville’s Winter Magic Tree Lighting and the Border Days Royalty Lighted Parade are set for Saturday, Nov. 30. A wrong date was listed earlier.
*
The Idaho County Farm Bureau annual dinner meeting will be held Friday, Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood Community Hall. The featured speaker will be Brent Frei, who will talk about TerraClear, an automated solution for rock picking.
The meal will be catered by Stephanie Duclos’ “A Taste of Art.” All members are invited to attend. RSVP by Nov. 8 to the Farm Bureau office at 208-983-2401. For information, call Glenda Frei at 208-983-0482 or Charlotte DeArmond at 208-983-3683.
*
Avista electric customers in Grangeville, Elk City, Dixie and Red River will experience two planned power outages; one this Sunday, Nov. 10, a…
Avista will be having outages in November. Both outages are estimated to take hours, between 4 and 8 a.m., both on Sundays, Nov. 10 and 17. Everyone who feeds out of the Grangeville Substation will experience these outages (Grangeville, Elk City, Red River, Dixie, etc. These are unavoidable and critical to the Grangeville Substation.
*
Note from Grangeville resident Barb Henderson: If you get a check from National Breast Cancer Research Center telling you that you can cash the check and/or send it back with a $10 donation, don’t do it. Barb called and found out this is not legitimate. Just tear it up and throw it away!
*
Idaho County Light and Power Cooperative Association, Inc., will host its 81st annual membership meeting in Grangeville on Thursday, Nov. 7. Registration begins at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at noon at the Elks Lodge, 111 South Meadow Street.
*
Veterans are invited to a free lunch in Cottonwood. Stop by The Hangout Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Veterans can have a free hot roast beef sandwich.
*
Attend the “Sip and Shop” at The Gallery tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 5 to 8 p.m. There will be 15-plus vendors available.
*
Thanks to all who helped with the Trunk-or-Treat event in Grangeville Oct. 31: Inland Cellular, Jungle Gym's, Brooke Allbright Photography, Lori Zechmann's Dance Group - Flash Mob, Lions Club, Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Grangeville City Police, Syringa Ambulance, Grangeville Fire Department, Idaho Fish & Game, Forest Service, Wildland Therapy, Grangeville Health & Rehab, Idaho County Royalty, and Grangeville Mountain Rescue.
*
If your group, church, organization, business or club has any upcoming Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year activities, get them to me this week. We don’t want to miss any Idaho County “Holiday Happenings.” E-mail lpalmer@idahocountyfreepress.com or call me at 208-983-1200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.