The public is invited to join Syringa Hospital and Clinics staff for a free barbeque as they celebrate 80 years of Syringa! This is set for next Thursday, Sept. 5, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Soltman Center in Grangeville. Join in for a free lunch and prizes!
*
Kids Klub, Inc., has some openings for its before and after-school programs, its pre-K program (Monday-Wednesday-Friday) and preschool (Tuesdays and Thursdays). If you are interested, call Cindy or Kristi at Kids Klub at 208-983-2285 or check out the website www.thekidsklub.org.
*
Check out two special sections in this week’s Free Press: Fall Sports Preview 2019 and It’s Your Business 2019.
*
Come support your local Grangeville Farmers’ Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pioneer Park. This week’s spotlight vendor is “Schwartz Kids Produce.” They have been coming to the Grangeville market for three years and did the Lewiston Farmers’ Market the year prior. This is a family garden and the older of the six kids (Mary, Hannah, Molly, Evan, Ben and Jane) harvest the night before market and do the selling under the supervision of their mom. Located in Culdesac, they are able to get a jump on the growing season and bring produce to the market that is not yet ready up on the prairie. They grow all kinds of vegetables, melons, blackberries and honey. And yes, they have ripe tomatoes!
*
Also, don’t forget to mark your calendar for a special market event Saturday, Sept. 14, for “Exploring Your Health and Home.” Businesses, organizations, churches, etc., can come give demos, and hand out and sell information. For details or to confirm attendance, text Cindy Lane at 208-816-8489 by Sept. 6.
*
Partnership for Healthy Communities will offer several free health screenings at Cloninger’s Marketplace this Thursday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Screenings include the A1C for pre-diabetes, BMI and colon cancer. Stop by for these free tests.
*
Shirley’s Dance Studio has started its Grangeville classes and you’re invited to enroll. Call 509-758-6510. Classes are held each Monday afternoon/evening at the Grangeville United Methodist Church.
*
Are you interested in becoming an EMT? A Grangeville EMT course will begin Thursday, Oct. 24, and will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, through April 2020. Those interested must be at least 16 years old, pass an Idaho background check and have a valid driver’s license. Tuition is free with a signed volunteer service agreement. Students pay for the cost of the textbook, background check and testing fees; however, they are required to sign a two-year volunteer commitment agreement with a North Central Idaho EMS agency. To volunteer on the Grangeville Ambulance, you must reside within five miles of Syringa Hospital or arrange to stay in town when on call. A $750 fee will be charged for the course if the contract is not signed or completed.
A mandatory pre-course meeting will be held on Oct. 15, 7 p.m., at Soltman Center. Space is limited. Contact Zach Peterson at 541-510-7253 or forester.zach@gmail.com to register or for details.
