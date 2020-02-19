Check out Lewis-Clark State College’s Grangeville Outreach courses that are coming up in March.
Plan Your Estate with Jenneane Musegades Tuesday, March 10, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $20.
A Google Docs class is set for Tuesday, March 17, 6 to 8 p.m., for $35.
Travel Smart with Carla Wilkins, Wednesday, March 18, 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $15.
Sculpting with Fondant is set for Thursday, March 12, 6 to 8 p.m., with Haylee Stanzak.
To register or for questions, call coordinator Carla Nuxoll Wilkins at 208-983-2164 or e-mail cnwilkins@lcsc.edu.
*
Are you ready for spring and just biding your time to get a garden going? Have you just a small space and want to be efficient? Mark your calendar for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2-3:30 p.m., at the Soltman Center, and join in on this free gardening session. MaryAnn Hicks will be leading the session with lecture, demonstrations and handouts. Information will be shared on how to rotate your crops during the season to get a spring harvest, summer harvest and fall harvest from a small space. She will also share information on planting vegetables according to growing time, plants that deter insects, importance of peat moss and more. Grangeville Farmers Market will offer its second of four planned winter 2020 educational programs.
*
Would you like to share your traditional skills or stories with your community? Present your skills this summer at Nez Perce National Historical Park’s 2020 speaker series.
The annual speaker series is a highlight of summer programming at the park and allows visitors to experience cultural practices firsthand. Presentations are held weekends between June and August. Past demonstrators have made moccasins, drums, beadwork, baskets and more. Speakers are welcome to share cultural stories or discuss broader topics such as cultural ecology. Cultural demonstrators and speakers are thanked for their time and shared knowledge with an honorarium. Interested parties should contact the park by phone, 208-843-7009 or e-mail Vivian_wilson@nps.gov by March 31.
*
River Eats has opened inside Riggins One Stop. They will be serving sandwiches, soup and breakfast burritos among other items. They are open Friday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop in and check them out!
*
Coyote’s One Stop in Cottonwood has undergone a remodel! Stop by and see the new layout.
*
Get your tickets now for Grangeville Arts’ annual Sushi Night at The Gallery. This is set for Saturday, March 7. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner is at 6 p.m. Tickets are being presold so organizers know how much food to prepare. Cost is $30 per person and available at The Gallery. A sushi bar, additional Asian food, edamame and vegetarian options will be available. Call 208-983-2595.
*
I thoroughly enjoyed hearing Josh Crosby sing at the CCLC Notes and Floats fund-raiser Feb. 15. Josh has an incredible voice that just keeps getting better throughout the years.
