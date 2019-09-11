Camas Prairie Cruisers want you to bring out your cars and bikes for their Octoberfest car show Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign in at 9 a.m. This will be held again at Umpqua Bank’s back parking lot in Grangeville, just off Main Street. Finished and near-finished projects are welcome.
Grangeville’s Oktoberfest is set for Sept. 26, 27 and 28. It’s time for local businesses to start thinking about the annual scarecrow contest. Call Peggy Wright to sign up at 208-983-0826. Also, vendors of all types are sought for the event. Call Melinda Hall at 208-983-5832. Grangeville merchants: Pay your annual $35 merchant fee ASAP. This goes toward items such as replacing the Christmas lamppost bulbs and paying for Oktoberfest bands.
Sara Corder with Grooming By Sara will be sponsoring the Oktoberfest Weiner Dog Races Saturday, Sept. 28. Stay tuned for more details on this, but know you don’t have to pre-register; just show up.
A Grangeville Merchants meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 a.m., at The Gallery.
*
Clearwater Economic Development Association is assisting Ida-Lew Economic Development Council in distributing a survey to people who live or work in Idaho or Lewis counties. The short survey will assist Ida-Lew and CEDA in gathering information regarding housing needs and existing conditions.
The survey should take only a few minutes to complete and may be accessed at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZDCTHG7.
For questions on the survey, or if you are interested in participating in future housing round table discussions focused on Idaho and Lewis County, contact Gavin Lewis, Ida-Lew executive director, at gavin@ida-lew.org or by phone at 208-983-8302.
*
On Monday, Sept. 16, construction will begin on improvements to the Bureau of Land Management's Shorts Bar Recreation Area along the Lower Salmon River. A large portion of the recreation area will be closed for up to six weeks to ensure public safety while the contractor completes the work.
Cook and Sons Construction, LLC, a company based in the Grangeville and Slate Creek areas, will conduct the project.
*
The Tire Guy/Point S is opening a location in Grangeville, in addition to its Cottonwood location. Look for news on this new U.S. Highway 95 business. Watch for details on this.
*
Lewis-Clark State College Grangeville Outreach Center will offer several upcoming enrichment classes.
Plan Your Estate is set for Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with Jeanneane Musegades. Cost is $20.
Travel Smart with Carla Wilkins is set for Thursday, Oct. 3, 5:30 to 7 p.m., for $15.
A Taste of the Prairie, also instructed by Wilkins, is on tap for Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $25.
Preregistration is required. Call 208-983-2164 or e-mail cnwilkins@lcsc.edu.
*
Come support the Grangeville Farmers’ Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pioneer Park. This week’s spotlight vendor is “Lane’s Harpster Homestead Farm” run by Cindy Lane from Harpster. She manages a small operation, primarily surplus from her garden, and everything is super fresh. She provides farm fresh eggs. She also has vegetable starts in the spring, fresh cut flowers by mid-summer through fall, herbs and produce (peas, lettuce, kale, swiss chard, tomatoes, cabbage, cantalope, cucumbers, berries, etc.) throughout the market season as crops ripen.
Also, a larger produce farm from the Clarkston area will be attending the Sept. 14 event. They will be bringing corn and beans in bulk plus other veggies.
*
September’s full moon is coming up, the so-called “Harvest Moon,” which is the full moon nearest to the autumnal equinox (Sept. 23). Here in Idaho County, the moment that the moon turns full comes before midnight this Friday the 13th.
