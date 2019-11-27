The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce merchants will be hosting a Christmas Progressive Afterhours Party on Thursday, Dec. 12, 5 to 8 p.m., at 12 downtown merchants to the theme of the 12 Days of Christmas. Save the date and look for information next week!
*
Mary Kate Forsmann is collecting Christmas gifts for children in the foster care system in Idaho, mainly teenagers. This is part of her senior project. Her deadline is next week, so drop gifts (new, unwrapped) or $25 gift cards off at Stuivenga Vessey Well Drilling office in Grangeville, 515 East Main Street, through Friday, Dec. 13. Know that she will donate gifts for kids birth to 18; however, her senior project focuses on teens.
*
Did you know Tuesday, Dec. 3, has been deemed "Giving Tuesday?" This is a movement to give -- whether it's some of your time, a donation, or the power of your voice in our local community.
Kids Klub has the idea to create a "giving wall." This will be set up at Cash and Carry Marketplace from Dec. 2-6. The wall will have instructions reading, “What will you do today to make the world better?”
“There will be sticky notes and pens so everyone can fill in their notes and place them on the wall to showcase how their efforts to do good in a small scale can add up to something really big,” explained Kids Klub Executive Director Cindy Godfrey.
Stop in and write your note Dec. 2-6!
*
Speaking of helping others: First and second graders at Sts. Peter and Paul School in Grangeville, Mrs. Groom’s class, are collecting brand new pajamas of any size. These will be given to the Pajama Program, a nonprofit organization that supports a comforting bedtime routine for children facing challenges beyond their control. In addition, Scholastic Book Club will donate a new book for each set of pajamas donated.
These need to be dropped off at the school by Tuesday, Dec. 3. For questions, call Mrs. Groom at 208-983-0847.
*
Company’s coming, and families should stock up on gravy and pumpkin pie. According to AAA’s latest projections, about 55.3 million travelers are expected to roam far from home to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. That’s the most since 2005, and nearly a million and a half more than last year. Overall, more than 296,000 Idahoans are expected to take a trip – an increase of 3 percent.
GasBuddy projects the national average gas price this Thanksgiving will be $2.56 per gallon, a penny higher than last year. The national average has seen a smaller decline since October than usual, part of the reason for the higher prices this Thanksgiving versus last year. While prices have averaged a 10-cent decline from October to mid-November over the last decade, this year has seen a decline of just 5 cents over the same time frame.
*
Happy Thanksgiving!
