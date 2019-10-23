Lewis-Clark State College is having an Adult Learner Open House at Grangeville High School tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Various department personnel from the Lewiston campus will be at GHS to answer questions. This is being held in conjunction with the high school’s financial aid night.
*
GRANGEVILLE -- Grab an Ameripass for one low fare and “ride the dog” across America with author Paula Coomer for a gritty, unflinching journey…
Don’t forget, book lovers, there is a book discussion at The Gallery Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:30 p.m., with author Paula Coomer and her book “Somebody Should Have Scolded the Girl.” I’ve read it and it was a great read. Very interesting stories and kept me turning the pages.
*
Avista Utilities will sponsor the annual Grangeville Community Foundation Grant Awards Celebration Thursday, Nov. 7, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center.
GRANGEVILLE – “Our board feels it is important to acknowledge those who demonstrate the spirit of philanthropy,” said Patrick Bird, member of …
Join in as the 2019 grant recipients are announced and the Grangeville Lions Club is formally honored with the Orrin and Eleanora Webb Community Giving Award.
RSVP by noon, Thursday, Oct. 31, to grangevillecommunityfoundation@gmail.com or 208-983-5962.
*
Save the date for the 31st annual Harpster craft fair at the community building Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will also be available for purchase that day.
*
This year is the 12th annual Winter Magic tree lighting at Pioneer Park in Grangeville and is set for Saturday, Nov. 23, 5 p.m. Those interested in sponsoring trees can do so for $500 a full tree, $250 for a half tree, $@50 for a memory tree and $100 for a name on a community tree. Any donations are glady accepted. Mail donations to Grangeville Horizons Recreation, P.O. Box 602, Grangeville, ID 83530. For details call Terra Hill at 208-507-1701 or Cathy Wassmuth at 208-507-0347. Donation deadline to have a tree this year is Nov. 11. Additional donations accepted all year long.
Preceding the tree lighting, the Grangeville Border Days Royalty will be host to the Lighted Christmas Parade. Lineup is at 4 p.m. with the parade at 5 p.m. All entries must be decorated with lights (no cost for entries). Contact Phyllis Page at walcrpages@yahoo.com or 208-553-6757.
*
Idaho County Light and Power Cooperative Association, Inc., will host its 81st annual membership meeting in Grangeville on Thursday, Nov. 7. Registration begins at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at noon at the Elks Lodge, 111 South Meadow Street.
*
Red's Café in White Bird has started its winter hours: Tuesday-Thursday, open noon to 7 p.m.; Fridays-Sundays, open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*
Pets and Kids Pictures with Santa will be sponsored by Animal Ark Saturday, Nov. 16, at Ace Home Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A color matted 5 by 7 photo will be available for $10. Donations of cash, wet and dry pet food and clumping litter are appreciated. A tote for donations before and after the event will be set up at Ace, as well. Engraved tags will be available the day of the event for $1. Call Melinda at 208-983-5832 with questions.
*
Veterans are invited to a free lunch in Cottonwood. Stop by The Hangout Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Veterans can have a free hot roast beef sandwich.
*
Thanksgiving is normally the time of year Grangeville Lions Club brings in a truckload of Christmas Trees to sell to support scholarships for several Grangeville High School graduates each spring. This year, the Christmas tree supply is too short to make it go, so if you normally buy a Lions tree, you’ll need to make different arrangements for this December. Word is, the supply looks better for future years, so look for Lions to continue to be part of Christmastime in Grangeville in years to come. And don’t worry: The Lions scholarship fund is strong, so Grangeville Class of 2020 seniors who plan to go on to college or technical school are encouraged to apply.
*
The Animal Rescue Foundation Fund-raiser Halloween Ball was held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. Contest winners were as follows: costume – 1, Jenna Bailey; 2, Susan Brown; 3, Cathy Lewis; dancing – 1, DeAnn Rauzi; 2, Hada Wiltse; 3, Lani Fogleman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.