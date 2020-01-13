Syringa Hospital’s Julie Hammatt, NP, and Maja Ledgerwood, LCSW, DSW, will present Healthy Mind and Body “Dealing with our Weight and Well-being” sessions Thursdays, Jan. 16 and 23, noon to 1 p.m., at the Soltman Center. The community is invited to attend these free seminars where topics will include mindfulness, obesity, disease, diet and exercise.
Do you like to garden? Do you like to cook with herbs? Then consider attending the Grangeville Farmers’ Market (GFM) educational workshop on herbs.
The GFM will offer a free “Herbs!” workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 6:30-7:45 p.m., at the Soltman Center on Main Street in Grangeville. Workshop presenter is Master Gardener Linda Morrison.
GFM will also be hosting educational sessions in February and March on other topics, so watch for future notices. Come join the fun!
The Clearwater Economic Development Association (CEDA) is hosting a workshop on the USDA Rural Development Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) program.
The workshop is Jan. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Idaho Department of Labor office in Lewiston at 1158 Idaho St.
The workshop will include a presentation by the USDA Rural Development Program Specialist and guidance on applying for funding.
For information contact Dodd Snodgrass of CEDA at 208-746-0015 or dsnodgrass@clearwater-eda.org.
Are you interested in utilizing a senior living home in Grangeville? Charlotte Carlson will be hosting a meeting Jan. 19 to discuss this.
“Do you have parents who do not require assisted living, but may not be safe or content living alone? Many wrestle with this concern,” Carlson said.
She said she is considering converting the former B&B on S.E. 1st Street to just such a residence for seniors, but would appreciate input from the community about the needs and expectations involved in providing this type of Christian environment on a private pay basis.
The meeting is set for Sunday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m., at 234 S. E. 1st Street, Grangeville. RSVP to 208-983-4383.
As visitation along the Selway Corridor decreases, the U.S. Forest Service is suspending visitor services at the Fenn Ranger Station Visitor Center for the winter starting Jan. 13 and ending March 1.
Forest visitors will still be able to purchase maps and permits and access other visitor services at three locations along the Highway 12 corridor: The Forest Supervisor’s Office in Kamiah, the Lochsa Ranger Station in Kooskia, and the Lolo Pass Visitor Center along the Idaho/Montana border. In addition, visitors can also purchase the same items from local vendors at Cloninger’s Harvest Foods in Kamiah, and Tom Cat’s Sporting Goods in Kooskia.
Services at the Fenn Ranger Station Visitor Center, located along the Selway River approximately five miles from Lowell, are scheduled to resume on Monday, March 2.
For information about the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests click on the following link https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/nezperceclearwater/about-forest/districts.
