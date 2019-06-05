Move.org recently conducted a poll and found that 53.2 percent of millennials surveyed said they prefer to live in small or midsize cities. Compare that to 8.6 percent, the percentage of millennials who prefer a metropolis like New York City or Los Angeles.
They also found 55.7 percent of respondents attended college in their home states instead of moving to an out-of-state school, and 54.5 percent said they haven’t moved since college. When asked if they’ve moved outside the U.S. after high school or college (even for a short gap year), only 11.7 percent of respondents said yes. Only 3.4 percent said they may someday live abroad.
*
The Kooskia Farmers’ Market starts Thursday, June 6, at the Kooskia City Park and runs every Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Organizers are looking for vendors and artisans to sell produce, plants, homemade goods, quilts, eggs, photography, jewelry, art, woodworking, health and wellness and much more. No garage sale items will be allowed.
Music talent is also being sought to play during the event and locals wanting to share any skills like fly fishing, painting, music, yoga, gardening, etc., to teach the community during occasional demonstrations.
For information and to be approved as a vendor, call Melissa at 208-739-1602, or e-mail KooskiaFarmersMarket@gmail.com visit the Kooskia Farmers Market's Facebook or Instagram pages.
*
An informational NRCS cost share program for landowners is set for Tuesday, June 18, in Orofino. The meeting will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the University of Idaho extension office. Cost is $10. Call 208-476-4434 to register.
*
Grangeville Performing Arts Pavilion (band shed for Pioneer Park) recently got news that Ryan and Heather Uhlenkott of Advanced Welding in Grangeville offered $10,000 to the project. Wow! Awesome news for this project and all who are working so hard on it.
*
Airbridge Broadband recently donated $300 to each of the following schools for their senior fun night safe and sober celebrations: Kamiah, Clearwater Valley, Grangeville, Prairie, Nezperce, Orofino, Timberline High School and Craigmont. Thanks for the support for the class of 2019!
*
After listening to Paige Lindsley’s valedictory speech at GHS, I started wondering about the GPA of Harvard students. (By the way, she did not mention Harvard in her speech. I actually thought that was very humble). I looked up the GPAs of the last couple year’s incoming freshman classes and this is what I learned: Harvard’s was 3.94; Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa (that’s where I and my oldest daughter graduated from) was 3.56; the numbers I found for the University of Idaho varied between 3.39-3.6 for the past couple of years. I think that’s very impressive, especially when you see that for many colleges it’s about 2.0. Still, I’m not dissing that 2.0. School can be very difficult for people and I admire all who finish and go on to college, as well as those who choose the workforce, vocational training, the military or family life. It takes us all to make the world go around!
