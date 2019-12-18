This holiday travel season is expected to be the busiest on record, with 116 million Americans dashing through the snow to visit family and friends this year. About 614,000 Idahoans will be among them, according to new projections by AAA. 4.3 million more Americans will travel this year than last year, for the eighth straight year of holiday travel growth.
*
Take note: The Idaho County Courthouse in Grangeville will have some special upcoming hours. Included: Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, closing at 1 p.m.; Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, closed; New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, closing at 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, closed.
*
SafeHome.org recently released a study on How Americans Celebrate Christmas using Pew Research Center data on 35,000 Americans in all 50 states.
Idaho is No. 11 in the nation with 27 percent of residents who don’t claim a specific religion; its No. 12 with 1.20 percent of residents are Pagan, Wiccan or of a Native American faith; it’s No. 40 with 1.30 percent of the population is Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist or Hindu
*
According to UNiDAYS, the leading college/university shopping app for students, the Gen Z students of Idaho spent an average of $569 per order online during Black Friday weekend. They put their money toward lifestyle products the most, shopping from brands such as Apple and Go Pro.
*
A healthy mind and a healthy body are important, but a healthy wallet is too. SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, recently released a study on the most financially healthy places in the U.S. The study analyzed debt, bankruptcy, poverty and unemployment in counties across the country to find where residents were most financially healthy. According to the study, Idaho County is one of the most financially healthy places in Idaho.
The top 10 counties on the list in order are Nez Perce, Minidoka, Cassia, Gooding, Payette, Latah, Idaho, Bannock, Jerome and Twin Falls.
Additional details on the study, including the methodology and interactive map, can be found here: https://smartasset.com/retirement/financial-advisor#Idaho.
