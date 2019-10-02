Syringa Hospital’s ambulance/emergency entrance will be closed Oct. 14 -21. This scheduled temporary closure is to allow needed repairs to the heated concrete in front of the entrance. Ambulances and all emergency patients will be rerouted to the front entrance during this time. Thank you in advance for your patience as we improve our facilities. For information contact director of facilities Bill Spencer at 208-983-8562.
*
Irwin Drug is giving walk-in flu shots now through the end of 2019. Private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid or cash payments will all be accepted.
*
Bad news: Parvo has been diagnosed in Idaho County, and in the town of Grangeville specifically. Dr. Kim Wolfrum, the Housecall Vet, wants to remind people how important it is to have their dogs vaccinated against this preventable disease.
For your puppy, it’s a series of three shorts and then a booster a year later. For mature dogs, approximately 5 and older, they will need a booster if they were previously vaccinated.
*
Look for purple awareness ribbons to go up around town Oct. 14-18 for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. YWCA will have domestic violence facts and statistics on table toppers at local cafes and restaurants and coffee labels at your favorite coffee stand. Did you know that a woman is battered in the U.S. every 7.5 seconds?
In Grangeville, an open house is set for the YWCA, 221 W. Main Street, Nos. 21 and 22 (upstairs) 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In Kamiah, the open house is set for Oct. 9, 603 6th St., also from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Silent Witness Shadow Women: Watch for these black silhouettes that tell the stories of recent victims, many from our region, who died as a result of domestic violence.
In Grangeville, call Kristy at the YWCA at 208-983-0888; in Kamiah call 208-935-0044.
