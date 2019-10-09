Pine Tree Community Credit Union in Grangeville and Riggins will celebrate International Credit Union Day Thursday, Oct. 17. Stop by PTCCU to say hi and have some refreshments. P.S. Did you know PTCCU has 3,929 members?!
*
Speaking of PTCCU, it’s time for the annual food bank cash drive starting Oct. 14 and running through Dec. 20. For every $1 donated, PTCCU will match $1, up to $1,000. This will help support families in our community.
*
Mayors Pepper Harman of Cottonwood and Betty Heater of Kamiah are among 77 participating in the sixth annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge from the Blue Cross for Idaho Foundation for Health.
A mayor who averages at least 10,000 steps a day in October will earn $1,000 for their community to spend on school or community projects, or promote physical activity or healthy foods.
For information: https://highfiveidaho.org/mayors-walking-challenge/.
*
Do you have holiday season information you would like to see in the Free Press print editions as well as on-line and on social media? Get those items to me as soon as possible. This includes anything happening Oct. 16 through Dec. 31. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas events, classes, open houses, concerts, programs, church services and anything in-between. E-mail lpalmer@idahocountyfreepress.com or call 208-983-1200.
*
Did you know?
*Mint is Idaho’s 2019 “crop of the year.”
*Idaho ranks No. 3 nationally in overall mint yield and No. 2 in peppermint oil production.
*One drop of mint oil flavors seven packs of chewing gum.
*One-half of Idaho mint farmers have their own still for making mint oil.
Statistics from the Idaho Mint Owners Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.