Last week, I included the e-mail I received from Idaho Department of Labor director Jani Revier in response to the e-mail I sent inquiring about the Grangeville IDOL office being closed. Revier said, in part, “The regional office in Grangeville does not meet … current requirements for the Americans With Disabilities Act. It is not feasible to continue leasing the building in Grangeville without jeopardizing funding.”
I have since spoken to Grangeville Main Street building owner Jeff Lindsley, who let me know when IDOL first quarried about moving into the East Main Street (mini-mall area) offices, he was given a list of ADA requirements he had to meet. Lindsley said he made all these modifications and then IDOL moved in. In March, he received a letter that three areas must be updated, including the addition of a lighted exit sign and exhaust fans being placed in both rest rooms. He complied and then was surprised when on May 30 he received word they would be vacating the building as of July 31 when the current lease expires.
“I would like the public to know the building is ADA-accessible – but perhaps not what IDOL is now requiring,” Lindsley said. “I understand IDOL may be moving to more of a mobile type of set-up, and that is probably the reason they are vacating.”
Lindsley did speak to Revier who sent him a current list of ADA requirements, he said. There are 29 specific items on the list, and he said no facility in Grangeville meets each of these very specific details.
An e-mail from Revier to me dated Friday, June 28, stated, “Mr. Lindsley has been an excellent landlord and he has made ADA upgrades requested by IDOL. Our grantors require that our offices meet the most current ADA regulations, a more stringent standard than existing buildings must meet.”
*
GRANGEVILLE – Janet Hays needed a way to earn money while still being available for her son, Hollen.
Note last week’s story on Janet Hays teaching on-line should have said the company name she works for is “VIPKid.”
*
The Small Business Development Center at Lewis-Clark State College is holding a class in Kamiah Friday, July 12.
Write Your Business Plan Now is set for 9 to 11:30 a.m., at a cost of $20, at the Nez Perce Tribe Wa-A’Yas Community Center, 401 Idaho Street. Instructor is Barbara Leachman.
Preregistration is required. Call 208-792-2465 or e-mail ISBDC@lcsc.edu. You can also visit the LCSC site to register.
*
Are any of you Kamiah-area residents looking for a pedicure or manicure? I have it on good authority that Ngan Millward of Kamiah Home Nail and Spa does a fantastic job. Call 208-935-8718.
*
Lewis-Clark State College is offering a Snorkeling and Scuba Diving class Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14, 5:15 to 7:15 p.m., at the Grangeville City Pool. Bob Barrieros is the instructor and cost is $46. Learn to clear a mask, the techniques of natural buoyancy and the equipment necessary to scuba dive. Call LCSC Grangeville Outreach coordinator, Carla Wilkins, at 208-983-2164 or e-mail cnwilkins@lcsc.edu.
