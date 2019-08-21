Lewis-Clark State College will be offering its upcoming enrichment classes.
Beginning Spanish is set for Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 16 Oct. 9, 3:30 to 5 p.m., in Grangeville. Cost is $53.50 and the instructor is Francisca Garner. Those interested must register by Sept. 9.
Sign Language for Children will be offered by Dr. Meleah McCulley Tuesday and Thursday, Sept. 24 and 26, in Grangeville, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Also, LCSC Grangeville Outreach, in cooperation with the Small Business Development Association, will offer a QuickBooks 2018 class at the center in Grangeville on Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for $85. Instructor is Janice Gobbi. Pre-registration is required. This class will teach you QuickBooks 2018, a computerized accounting system that helps you record sales, invoice customers, record deposits, enter and track bills, and write checks.
To register call coordinator Carla Nuxoll Wilkins at the LCSC Outreach Center in Grangeville, 208-983-2164, or e-mail c-nwilkins@lcsc.edu.
*
Do you have any leftover produce you’re not going to use? This includes everything, but particularly fruit items. If you need a good home for these things, give me a call or drop it by the Free Press. I will make sure the Grangeville Elementary Middle School lifeskills class gets the items. Mrs. Steele uses these things in the class to help the kids learn to cook and preserve foods. What a great skill for kids to have. If you have extra pectin, sugar and canning supplies, these items would also be appreciated.
*
*
Mark your calendars for Grangeville’s Biannual Quilt Walk Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Main Street. More than 200 quilts will be available for viewing outdoors and in businesses. This event is sponsored by Home Grown Quilts.
*
Also, mark your calendars for Grangeville’s Oktoberfest, Sept. 26-28. It’s time for local businesses to start thinking about the annual scarecrow contest. Call Peggy Wright to sign up at 208-983-0826. Also, vendors of all types are sought for the event. Call Melinda Hall at 208-983-5832.
*
The Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests off of U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho/Montana state line, will soon welcome Karen Savory for the visitor center’s Artist in Residence program. Savory will be working with watercolors and interacting with visitors at Lolo Pass Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PDT) on Aug. 23, 24, and 25.
Savory specializes in playful watercolor paintings and classic block prints inspired by nature. Call the visitor center at 208-942-3113.
