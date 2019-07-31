Syringa Hospital & Clinics has scheduled free sports physicals 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Grangeville clinic and 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Kooskia clinic. The physical is free; 100 percent of any donation goes directly to the school of your choice. Information is online at syringahospital.org.
Pine Tree Community Credit Union in Grangeville will host its member appreciation barbecue Friday, Aug. 2, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans and drinks will be served and everyone attending will receive a gift. While there, enter for a chance to win a $25 VISA gift card.
Mark your calendar for Friday, Aug. 9, when Early Bird Supply in Grangeville will hold its 10th annual customer appreciation barbecue. This is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the business, 322 North D Street.
The Friends of Centennial Library (FoCL) group is raffling off a 350-pound, six-foot tall bear carved out of spruce by local artist Bo Lane. Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five tickets. The winner will be announced during the final summer concert at Pioneer Park on Aug. 1. Tickets may be purchased that evening at the concert or by calling Melissa Lane-Rogers at 208-630-4771 before Aug. 1. FoCL is a nonprofit organization that supports and enhances the Grangeville Centennial Library.
Stop by Ace Home Center in Grangeville Aug. 2-4 for the bucket sale. You will get 20 percent off almost everything (some restrictions apply; check at the store) that fits in the bucket when you make a $5 donation. What does that donation go toward? The Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) that is raising funds to build an animal shelter for Idaho County.
Grangeville’s Oktoberfest is set for Sept. 26, 27 and 28. It’s time for local businesses to start thinking about the annual scarecrow contest. Call Peggy Wright to sign up at 208-983-0826. Also, vendors of all types are sought for the event. Call Melinda Hall at 208-983-5832.
I had an amazing time in Washington with my college roomies last weekend. We laughed until, literally, we hurt. We sang and danced until the wee hours of the morning. We went to the Peace Arch Park border crossing in Blaine, the historical museum in Custer, toured the Dutch town of Lynden, went to a piano bar and the underground tour in Seattle, walked the Seattle waterfront and attended the Bad Company/Lynyrd Skynard concert in Auburn. We also took the ferries from Coupeville to Port Townsend and Bainbridge Island into Seattle and ate some great food at Ivar’s and Roasters. The weather was perfect and Judy (who came from Parma) and I had the best host in our friend, Kim. She set the bar very high for future get-togethers. I grew up in the Pacific Northwest, but it was fun to revisit some areas and experience some new things, too.
