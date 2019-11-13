I hope everyone had a chance to honor veterans this week. It’s not too late: say thank you, live your life in a way that is respectful, make a difference in your corner of the world.
*
Save the dates for Jan. 23, 24 and 25, 2020: It’s the Kamiah “Save the Pool” Crab Feed. Buy tickets at the Kamiah Flower Shoppe. More details later.
*
Hunting and fishing licenses can now be purchased at Cloninger’s Marketplace in Grangeville.
*
Thanks to St. Mary’s Hospital, there will not be any fees for entrants to participate in the Border Days Royalty Lighted Christmas parade Saturday, Nov. 30. St. Mary’s has sponsored the fees and licenses so everyone who enters can do so without any cost! The Border Days royalty girls say a big “thank you!” for this generosity. Lineup is at 4 p.m. with the parade at 5 p.m. All entries must be decorated with lights. Contact Phyllis Page at walcrpages@yahoo.com or 208-553-6757.
*
Snowhaven Ski Swap is set for Nov. 15-16, at the Grangeville High School cafeteria.
Snowhaven Ski Swap is set for Nov. 15-16, at the Grangeville High School cafeteria.
*
Pets and Kids Pictures with Santa will be sponsored by Animal Ark Saturday, Nov. 16, at Ace Home Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A color matted …
Don’t forget Pets and Kids Pictures with Santa will be sponsored by Animal Ark Saturday, Nov. 16, at Ace Home Center in Grangeville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A color matted 5 by 7 photo will be available for $10. Donations of cash, wet and dry pet food and clumping litter are appreciated. A tote for donations before and after the event will be set up at Ace, as well. Engraved tags will be available the day of the event, too. Call Melinda at 208-983-5832 with questions.
*
I’ve been watching a lot of Hallmark Christmas movies (one of my favorite fall and winter pastimes) and started thinking about roasted chestnuts. They always look so good on TV. Did you know that only a few groves in California and the Pacific Northwest escaped blight in the 21st century, so the majority of chestnuts consumed in the United States come from China, Korea and Italy? Chestnuts grow on trees and take about three years to produce fruit. Cost per pound in the U.S. in 2018 was $2 to $5 (organic nuts can be much pricier – about $16.50 per pound). Know most of the chestnuts you see around Idaho County are horse chestnuts and are not edible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.