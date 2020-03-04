Get your tickets now for Grangeville Arts’ annual Sushi Night at The Gallery. This is set for Saturday, March 7. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner is at 6 p.m. Tickets are being presold so organizers know how much food to prepare. Cost is $30 per person and tickets are available at The Gallery. A sushi bar, additional Asian food, edamame and vegetarian options will be available. Call 208-983-2595.
Remember, Grangeville Arts, Inc., organizes the Summer Concert Series that so many enjoy on Thursday nights in July. This is just one area where Grangeville Arts supports the community.
Mark your calendars: Next Saturday, March 15, is the Eagles breakfast at the hall on C Street. This specific breakfast’s proceeds will go to Grangeville High School Senior Class 2020 for its Senior Fun Night. Breakfast is 7 to 11 a.m. and pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy and beverages have been served for past events – all great food! Stop by and support the GHS class of 2020.
The Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center and The Canteen Grill, 318 East Main Street, Grangeville, will host “The Vets vs. The Rest” chili cookoff Saturday, March 14, noon to 4 p.m. Compete for cash and prizes; no fee to enter. Register at the center by calling 208-983-9387. Tasters and judges are sought, too. Everybody is welcome to eat: $5 for all-you-can-eat chili and cornbread.
Get your tickets now for the annual Sts. Peter and Paul Chocolate Fantasy. This is set for next Saturday, March 14, 5:30 p.m., at SPPS. Tickets are $40 per person. Call the school at 208-983-2182.
Innovia Foundation, the community foundation serving Eastern Washington and North Idaho, convened more than 200 people from throughout the region for a Leadership Summit on the topic of building vibrant and sustainable communities on March 2 – 3 in Spokane.
The sold-out conference features local and national speakers addressing education, economy, and the importance of closing the urban and rural divide to help people in our region thrive.
The Leadership Council regions and appointees include region seven representatives from Lewis, Idaho and Clearwater counties: Joyce Dearstyne, Jason Hunter, Kirstin Jensen, Dennis Kachelmeier, Abner King, Andrea Solberg, Christine St. Germaine, Chris Warner and Rachel Young.
Upcoming Lewis-Clark State College Grangeville Outreach classes include the following:
Clean Your Mac Computer Tuesday, March 24, with Elijah Zeida, 6-8 p.m., at a cost of $35.
Website Content and SEO with Barbara Leachman, Wednesday, March 25, 1 to 3:30 p.m., for $30.
Keto Adventures: Appetizers is set for Monday, April 6, with Amy Sickels, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration closes March 30. Cost is $41.
Learn to Dance the Salsa with Casey and Lori Zechmann on Tuesdays, April 7 and 14, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., for $30 per couple.
Call coordinator Carla Nuxoll Wilkins at 208-983-2164 or e-mail cnwilkins@lcsc.edu to register.
Heads up so you have time to read the book: Idaho’s Changing Climate: A Conversation based on Barbara Kingsolver’s book, Flight Behavior, is set for Wednesday, May 6, 5:30 p.m., at The Trails, 101 E. Main Street, Grangeville.
This event will be led by University of Idaho English professor Jennifer Ladino, and science educator Kayla Bordelon, Natural Resources and Society. Both are former National Park Service rangers.
Everyone is welcome to attend; copies of the book are available for checkout at Grangeville Centennial Library, 215 W. North Street.
This is sponsored by an Idaho Humanities Council grant and is affiliated with the University of Idaho Confluences Lab.
