LCSW Angie Edwards has opened an office at 711 W. North St. in Grangeville (this is the Syringa Physical Therapy building). She specializes in treating depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders and works with children, adolescents and adults. Call Edwards at 208 816-7381 or e-mail angie.edwards.pllc@gmail.com. Also, reach her by Messenger through her Facebook at Angela Edwards PLLC. Look for more information on Angie soon on this page!
*
Join Syringa Hospital and Clinics for a town hall event as they share information on selected services and open the floor to questions from the community during the regularly scheduled lunch at the Grangeville Senior Center on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at noon. Topics to be covered include: SHIBA counseling and December sign-ups, SHC joining ACO, how our agreement with Kootenai is benefiting SHC and our patients, Medicaid Expansion and updates from last meeting on Parking, Veteran Care, and ER logistics. All ages are welcome to lunch with a suggested donation of $5/person to benefit the Senior Lunch program. For information call Dana at 208-983-8571.
*
Do you have a hankering to play some pinochle? What about cribbage? Well, look no further than the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center. You can join in these games each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, following the noon meal.
*
FYI: Trick-or-treaters are invited to stop by Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, to show off their costumes and receive treats.
*
Thanks to everyone at Syringa Hospital who helped Valor. He had to have treatments for an infection and spent quite a bit of time at the hospital for a couple of weeks. Everyone was great, however, not to mention any names (Kim Spencer!) he did have his favorites. He’s feeling better and things are a bit more normal – if that’s a thing! My brother, Dave, sister-in-law, Tina, and nephew, Justin, from Lynden, Wash., as well as our aunt and uncle from Post Falls, visited two weekends ago and we had a wonderful time. Thanks to Grangeville Super 8, Pizza Factory and The Depot for the hospitality and great food. We spent a lot of time visiting and laughing. It was a fun time.
*
Now, thanks to a lot of local apples and some from my brother in Washington, I’m knee deep in freezing and drying apples. Also, pears from Lenora Akin (Lenora’s Custom Cabinets) are also in the food dehydrator and they are quite tasty.
*
We at the Free Press offer our deepest condolences to the Hauger Family (Lucky Star Satellite) regarding the loss of their daughter, Katie. There are no words to express the sorrow.
