Get ready for Umpqua Bank’s Vendor Night, Thursday, Aug. 22, 5 to 7 p.m., at the bank’s main level and in the parking lot.
Jungle Gym’s will be offering tri-tip, beer and wine, and 20-plus vendors will be on site. In addition, the Camas Prairie Cruisers will host a car show in the parking lot.
Local businesses remaining open during this event include Irwin Drug, Larson’s, Home Grown Quilts and My Best Friend’s Quilt Shop.
Those interested in being a vendor should call the bank at 208-983-0600. Umpqua is located at 147 West Main Street, Grangeville.
*
A photography and history workshop that centers on the Camas Prairie Railroad Trestles is set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14. This will be offered by former Grangeville resident Carrie Coen.
The workshop will appeal to photographers and history buffs, and will feature 10 up-close and personal trestle locations, two sunset shoots, one sunrise shoot, basic photographic instruction and editing tips, as well as local railroad history. If you are a beginning photographer, a professional photographer or just interested in railroad history and train trestles, then this workshop will be suited for you.
Friday runs from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 5:30 to 8 a.m.
To register follow this link:
*
Does your business want to be part of the Ida-Lew Inspire Learning Career Fair 2019? This is set for Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Idaho County Fairgrounds. The event will be geared mainly toward high school students.
Those wishing to participate and offer a booth to talk about their business or career path are invited to e-mail Ida-Lew’s Gavin Lewis at gavin@ida-lew.org or call 208-983-8302.
Sponsorships are available as well in amounts of $500, $300 and $150; contact Gavin Lewis for details.
*
Congratulations to Chris Young who won the bear raffled by Friends of the Centennial Library. The wooden bear was carved by local artist Bo Lane.
*
Airbridge was recently asked if they could provide the Idaho County Fair with Internet during the fair.
They said, “yes!” And they did it for free. As an added bonus, they will be providing Internet services to the fairgrounds for free all year round ... for all events at this location (in the past they had only hooked it up for a month or two at a time).
*
On Thursday, Aug. 22, the Youth Advisory Board in Kamiah, in partnership with The Rusty Nail, will be holding a youth signmaking event. Youth can design their own custom sign. It will start at 6 p.m., at the Rusty Nail on Main Street in Kamiah. The event will end at 8 p.m. Anyone younger than 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Those interested must preregister by Aug. 20 by calling or stopping by the YAB office at 413 Main Street, 208-743-0392. There is a fee of $10 to assist with supplies; a limited number of scholarships are available.
Contact the YAB office at 208-743-0392, or e-mail upriverylc@gmail.com.
*
The Grangeville Farmers’ Market is set for each Saturday at Pioneer Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This week’s spotlight vendor is “Ripple River Farm,” owned by Linda Gullikson of Stites. She has lived in Stites for 16 year and has been a lifelong gardener. This is her third season at the Grangevile market. She also sells Thursdays at the Kooskia market. Ripple River Farm grows vegetables, herbs, flowers, plants, grapes and other fruits. She also makes freezer jams.
Mark your calendar for a special market event Saturday, Sept. 14, for “Exploring Your Health and Home.” Businesses, organizations, churches, etc., can come give demos, and hand out and sell information. For details or to confirm attendance, text Cindy Lane at 208-816-8489 by Sept. 6.
*
Remember, those affected locally by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred April 7-13 of this year will have an opportunity to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.
A disaster outreach center opened at Kooskia City Hall, 26 S. Main Street, Aug. 6, and will remain open through Thursday Aug. 15, at noon. The center is open weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can also apply on-line at https://diasasterloan.sba.gove/ela or call 1-800-659-2955.
*
See you this week at the Idaho County Fair in Cottonwood!
