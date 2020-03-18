COVID-19 information provided outside of web-site paywall
Idaho County Free Press web-site readers will notice the staff has provided an informational page on COVID-19, the coronavirus, that is in front of the paywall and free of charge.
This way we can ensure everyone has the most up-to-date information. As information and stories unfold, we will get that news to you via our website as quickly as we can.
As always, thank you to our subscribers. We need dedicated readers such as yourselves so we can provide you with the very best information available.
Idaho County Light & Power is now accepting applications from high school sophomores and juniors for three $750 scholarships which include an all-expense paid trip to the 2020 ICUA Youth Rally July 6-11 at the College of Idaho in Caldwell. This rally is a leadership conference mixed with team building exercises, public power education, fun, and a tour of the Idaho State Capital in Boise. Essay deadline is March 31. Contact info is 208-983-1610 or 1-877-212-0424 or go to www.iclp.coop. Applicants’ parents or guardians must be members of ICL&P.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Idaho County Community & Veterans Center is being proactive during the outbreak of COVID-19 and temporarily suspending normal business operations as of March 23.
American Legion Post 37 and VFW Post 3520 will continue to meet at the Center at their usual days and times. The hall and kitchen will still be available for meetings and gatherings. Call Jinny Cash at 208-983-1033.
We will keep you posted when they feel it’s safe to reopen.
Know that the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood is closed to visitors for the next eight weeks. This includes the museum, Spirit Center, chapel, inn and everything else at the monastery.
Animal Ark is offering financial assistance for the cost of spay/neuter for pet owners with limited resources. Call Camas Veterinary Hospital at 208-983-0508 for an appointment. Vet clinic hours are limited; leave a message with a call-back number.
On the topic of animals, do you need a good barn cat? Many ages are available through ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation). These feral cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and dewormed. Some are friendly, some are wild. Call ARF vice president Rhonda Schacher at 208-507-1226 for details.
Grangeville Farmers’ Market will present the free program “Diseases, Pests and Weeds of the Garden,” tonight, Wednesday, March 18, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Soltman Center in Grangeville.
Presenter Janet Hays grew up in eastern Oregon on a working farm/ranch that her family still owns. She has two degrees from Rex College and is the first woman to graduate from there with a farm crops management degree. She then transferred to University of Idaho where she obtained a bachelors degree in plant protection. She spent three years on the U of I soil judging team.
