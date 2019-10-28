Avista Utilities will sponsor the annual Grangeville Community Foundation Grant Awards Celebration Thursday, Nov. 7, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center.
Join in as the 2019 grant recipients are announced and the Grangeville Lions Club is formally honored with the Orrin and Eleanora Webb Community Giving Award.
RSVP by noon, Thursday, Oct. 31, to grangevillecommunityfoundation@gmail.com or 208-983-5962.
*
Idaho County Light and Power Cooperative Association, Inc., will host its 81st annual membership meeting in Grangeville on Thursday, Nov. 7. Registration begins at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at noon at the Elks Lodge, 111 South Meadow Street.
*
Veterans are invited to a free lunch in Cottonwood. Stop by The Hangout Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Veterans can have a free hot roast beef sandwich.
*
Attend the “Sip and Shop” at The Gallery Wednesday night, Nov. 6, 5 to 8 p.m. There will be 15-plus vendors available.
*
Remember, the national “Scouting for Food” campaign runs Nov. 2-6, so you may get a knock on your door to support this. Locally the food goes to the Camas Prairie Food Bank.
*
I hear a lot of people are enjoying seeing Buck and Joni Dewey of Mackey Bar on the show River of No Return on Discovery. It’s pretty exciting to have some local people on a national reality show! It airs on Sunday nights, so watch for it.
