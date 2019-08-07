It's Your Business: Win a ride in the dogmobile for the Idaho County Fair

Come support your Grangeville Farmers’ Market Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pioneer Park. This week’s spotlight vendor is “WOW! Fresh Fruit” owned and operated by Hermilo Angeles. Angeles is one of the market’s newest produce vendors. He lives in Kamiah, but brings certified organic fruit and vegetables from the Okanogan Valley, Wash., to share. He will also carry local produce, such as garlic, when available. He has been in business on and off for 10 years. Produce that he has available changes each week. Cherries are about finished, but look for apricots, peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, beets, carrots and much more! He accepts special orders. Angeles has the large white truck at the park during market hours.
Aug. 4-10 is 2019 National Farmers Market Week! Come support your local market!
Dog Bark Park is seeking a volunteer assistant to ride and throw candy in the Idaho County Fair Parade Saturday, Aug. 17. The contest winner will ride in Dog Bark Park’s beagle-themed pickup truck, waving and tossing candy to the crowd.
All ages between 10 and 99 are encouraged to enter the contest by submitting a one-paragraph essay on why they should be selected to be the parade assistant. The contest is open to residents of Idaho County only.
To enter: submit name (include parent’s name if applicant is younger than 18), age, mailing address, phone number and essay to Dog Bark Park, 2421 Business Loop 95, Cottonwood, ID 83522, or e-mail to frances@dogbarkpark.com. Questions can be directed to Dennis Sullivan or Frances Conklin at Dog Bark Park, 208 962-3647. Entry must be received by Wednesday, 5 p.m., Aug. 14.
Syringa Hospital & Clinics has scheduled free sports physicals 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Grangeville clinic and 1-5 p.m. Wednesday,
Congratulations to Chris Young who won the bear raffled by Friends of the Centennial Library. The wooden bear was carved by local artist Bo Lane.
The Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests off U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho/Montana state line, will welcome Jenny Williams for the visitor center’s Artist in Residence program this month. Williams will be demonstrating her artwork from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PDT) on Aug. 9, 10, and 11 at the visitor center.
Williams, an Omaha/Nez Perce raised on the Nez Perce Reservation, specializes in cornhusk weaving and has studied with master weavers from around the northwest. During her Artist in Residence program, she will be demonstrating her weaving talents, talking with visitors, and will have artwork available for purchase.
A photography and history workshop that centers on the Camas Prairie Railroad Trestles is set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14. This will be offered by former Grangeville resident Carrie Coen.
The workshop will appeal to photographers and history buffs, and will feature 10 up-close and personal trestle locations, two sunset shoots, one sunrise shoot, basic photographic instruction and editing tips, as well as local railroad history. If you are a beginning photographer, a professional photographer or just interested in railroad history and train trestles, then this workshop will be suited for you.
Friday runs from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 5:30 to 8 a.m.
DIXIE – “I have very good genes,” G.L. “Waldy” Waldenmyer stated matter-of-factly.
It had been 20-plus years since we had been to Dixie Days. We think our daughter, Avery, was about 5 when we last went and now she’s 26! Valor and I drove up Saturday (it’s a long ways) and it was a beautiful drive. We also met some really nice people (and picked huckleberries on the way home – great year; get out there!) I hope you will read about our new friend “Waldy” in this week’s paper!
