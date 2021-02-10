GRANGEVILLE —“My team really values Cerner,” Darla Anglen-Whitley, health information technology (HIT) manager, told the Syringa Hospital board of trustees at the Jan. 26 meeting.
Whitley gave the board an educational presentation on her department and also discussed how she feels about the possibility of Syringa joining in with Kootenai to go with another HIT company for EHR (electronic health records). Syringa has been with Cerner for a decade. Kootenai Health, which Syringa has a collaborative agreement with, is going with the company Epic and has invited Syringa to join in that journey.
The main reasons to change would be to have a better operating system that would provide cost savings and interact better with other facilities where Syringa patients also see providers.
“If we go to Epic, we will be re-doing almost everything –some things will transfer, but not 10 years’ worth,” Whitley said. “It would really grieve me to start over after all we’ve put into it during the past decade.”
Whitley said her team was “holding our breaths,” waiting for the board to make a firm decision. She also said she feels no one has taken the time to keep her team adequately informed or in the loop or answer questions.
“When the Epic presentation was made [at the December board meeting], you would have thought they were the only game in town,” Whitley added.
“For small hospitals, Epic is not even in the top five,” she said. She showed slides that listed Meditech in the top spot with Cerner in second.
Whitley said Cerner works with her team and has a 12-minute average resolution time for each issue. Satisfaction surveys are at 97 percent, and 13 change ideas submitted by Syringa have been adopted by Cerner.
“They have listened to us and worked with us,” Whitley emphasized. “And since we went live with them in January 2011, we have had only four hours of unplanned downtime. In 10 years, that’s pretty impressive.”
She said Cerner was founded in 1979, has 20 percent of the global market with 27,000 facilities around the world using Cerner. Their Community Works Solution was developed specifically for hospitals with less than 200 beds.
While most board members expressed gratitude for Whitley’s expertise opinion, trustee and board secretary/treasurer Gunther Williams played devil’s advocate.
“In my opinion, what Darla has presented is slanted because that’s her baby. And I get that,” Williams said. “But we need the thoughts of the entire leadership team – their opinion carries a lot of weight. I don’t think you want this room to make the decision — we need your help.”
“We did expect them [leadership team] to come to us with a recommendation,” board chair Leta Strauss said. “But they were divided. That’s OK, but now we need to hash this out more. We need to really understand all the implications,” including future costs and interoperability.
CEO Abner King said he was “a little defensive,” as there were many unanswered questions at the December board meeting that made any type of decision difficult. He hinted at struggles with Cerner and how the system was designed to be used versus how it was being used.
Dr. Told said the medical staff feels they will be able to adjust to a new system if that is the decision that is made.
“We’ve had some frustrations with Cerner, but I’m sure there will be frustrations with any system,” he shrugged.
“With all due respect to the medical providers — there are 15 of you, but another 170-plus people who use the system,” Whitley said.
Trustee Jim May questioned how the staff will react to more change.
“There are many pressures, including being in the middle of the COVID crisis,” he said. “How much more can they take? I’m concerned about the people,” taking on something new at this time.
Strauss said she felt a special or extended meeting would be in order for further discussion.
Despite the need for further information, Syringa did sign a non-binding letter of intent to go forward with the Epic exploration.
“Thank you for taking the time to listen,” Whitley said. “I felt a little voiceless in the past few meetings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.