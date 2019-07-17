ELK CITY – Attendees for a veterans’ event in Elk City this weekend are advised of a potential bottleneck en route, and the Idaho Transportation Department has directions to help those hauling trailers maneuver through safely.
The issue is at the intersections of state highways 13 and 14. According to Megan Sausser, ITD spokesperson, the concern is for drivers towing trailers while leaving Grangeville on State Highway 13 down the Harpster Grade, and at the bottom making the sharp turn onto State Highway 14.
“This is not a safe maneuver considering the angle of the turn, and the proximity of the corner,” she said.
Drivers hauling trailers are advised to use the truck turnaround that is just beyond the turn, across the river. A sign at the base also advises of the turnaround.
“This provides a much safer opportunity to get turned around,” Sausser said, “and lined up for an easier movement onto SH 14.”
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) Idaho chapter has set its annual meeting for July 19 and 20 in Elk City. The event is open to the public and will include food, entertainment and other events.
