The maintenance crew at the distant Powell Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) shed in North Central Idaho, located nearly 90 miles down the U.S. Highway 12 corridor in the Clearwater/Bitterroot National Forest, are used to late-night calls.
A hiker in distress became an emergency call on the radio in the late evening of Feb. 28. The hiker had taken a fall during her visit to Weir Creek Hot Springs, sustaining major injuries while tumbling down a 200-foot embankment off the edge of the trail and into the creek. Unable to move and in need of help, her companions pulled her from the water to the rocky bank until help could arrive.
ITD District 2 employees Bill Foust and Casey Zeimantz were the first to arrive on scene, located off milepost 142 (20 miles west of Powell), followed by Mitch Miller. The response included Idaho State Police Trooper David Wesche, three U.S. Forest Service personnel, Lowell’s Quick Response Team, an Idaho County Sheriff deputy and an ambulance from Kooskia.
After locating the hiker, Foust, Zeimantz and Trooper Wesche were trying to determine the best way to get down to her from the steep and slick embankment.
“I was just glad it wasn’t snowing,” Foust said. “It would have made it even more challenging.”
Foust assisted the injured hiker by performing a basic medical assessment to determine if she could be moved.
“It was difficult to assess because she had been partially submerged for so long. She was extremely cold and hypothermic,” described Foust.
Indications were pointing to something broken, such as a possible neck or back injury. Caution dictated that she wasn’t going to be moved without advanced medical care and proper immobilization techniques.
The medical team arrived from Kooskia and got her on a backboard.
“We placed heat packs around her and wrapped her up in thermal space blankets. She couldn’t feel the heat which started to make us nervous,” shared Foust.
Next, a rope team secured her to be carried back up to the trail. Foust estimated it “took 12 or 13 of us to hoist her out of there inch by inch and with excellent teamwork.”
She was extracted around 4:30 a.m. and en route to the hospital. Her condition was looking grim, but the team was relieved to get her to advanced care in Missoula, Mont.
As a token of their commitment to safety, D2 Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins and Powell Foreman Richard Baerlocher awarded ITD Safety Challenge Coins to Foust, Zeimantz and Miller.
