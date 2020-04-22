The Idaho Transportation Department is extending the deadline to remove studded snow tires to June 30 due to COVID-19 concerns and Governor Brad Little’s statewide stay-home order. This extends the previous April 30 deadline.
Studded tires are legal in Idaho from Oct. 1 to April 30, but with the stay-home order in place until April 30, changing winter tires may be difficult for some.
ITD still encourages drivers to have their studded tires removed before the deadline if possible, as the tires may cause undue wear on bare roadways.
Crews continue to monitor weather conditions to clear any late season snow or ice from roads. For the latest, visit 511.idaho.gov .
