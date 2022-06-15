Are you looking for a one-day acting gig that would help your community?
Volunteer role players from the community are sought for a mass casualty simulation exercise. Syringa Hospital will be completing this exercise on Wednesday, July 27, 6:30 to 11 a.m.
At least 20 people are needed and will be given a participant profile to study. This is an opportunity to work with Syringa to help them be better prepared to respond to an emergency.
Those participating must be at least 18 years old or have parental consent. Volunteers must preregister and will receive instruction and details once they do so. To register contact Michelle Walters at 360-391-4701 or Michelle.Walters@tegria.com.
Don’t forget the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center (meal site) will be holding a fundraiser auction this Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m. Auction inspection is at 9 a.m. All donations welcome (no large appliances or mattresses); drop off on meal days (M-W-F) on the Truck Route. Funds raised will be used to replace windows as many seals are broken and in need of repair.
Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the Grangeville City Pool hours will be reduced for the summer. The city used its patron count records from the previous season to determine which swim sessions should be cut. Based on those counts, the city eliminated the following swim sessions for this summer: lap swim: Thursday and Friday, 7-8 a.m.; and family/evening swim: Tuesday and Friday, 6–8:30 p.m.
Did you get a chance to watch the Kelly Clarkson Show on June 8? Our very own Idaho County Clerk, Kathy Ackerman, was on the show as part of a “Best Friends” segment. I had the opportunity to write about Kathy and her 47-year friendship with her pen pal, London. The show called me and asked about the duo, and I put them in touch with Kathy (yep, I’m claiming my 15 minutes of fame!) I’m so happy it worked out for them to be a part of the show.
