Well, it’s back to semi-normal after the big, hot Fourth of July celebration. Never fear, the summer is still kicking with many more events left, including this weekend’s Stites Days and Nezperce Prairie Days.
•
The June 26 fund-raiser for Jeff Day at the Eagles was a success.
“We served nearly 100 people and had a great time doing it,” said organizer Val Stone. “We had fun learning to square dance, too. I want to thank all our Eagle brothers and sisters who helped out, we make a great team.”
•
Check out the Red Heifer Ranch in Kooskia for all-natural grass-fed, USDA processed steak burger. Call to purchase a 20-pound box while supplies last. Call 208-926-4741.
•
A recent study by SmartAsset found Idaho County was the number one county in the state where residents receive the most value for what they pay in property taxes. First, the study measures the effective property tax paid in each county to determine the relative property tax burden. From there, the study analyzes the quality of public schools within each county. Finally, it measures how much value properties in the county have gained throughout a five-year period.
Idaho County had a property tax rate of 0.49 percent, a school rating of 8.00, a home value growth of 46.33 percent, and an overall index score of 88.33. Rounding out the top 10 counties following Idaho County are Bear Lake, Valley, Franklin, Cassia, Madison, Boundary, Owyhee, Lincoln and Boise.
Additional details on the study, including the methodology and interactive map, can be found at: https://smartasset.com/taxes/idaho-property-tax-calculator#idaho.
