It’s been a bust fair week. Be sure to thank all the businesses throughout Idaho County who support 4-H and the fair in general.
I, personally think it’s a little fishy that every year when the fair rolls around, my husband “just happens” to be working in the Cottonwood area where he can swing by for Chinese food, French fries, scones and pie. He swears it’s “just how it worked out” again. Hmmmm?
You may have noticed the Blue Fox Theater downtown Grangeville is open for business again! Help it stay open by supporting owner, Chris Wagner, and attending movies when you can. We are fortunate to have both the movie house and the drive-in in our community.
COVID-19 has been hard on my cell phone. Lots of usage with Zoom and Facetime calls and a myriad of other uses. I ended up needing a new phone and, thanks to help from Matt Dame and Inland Cellular, I now have one. I didn’t want to tell Matt, but now he will know … when I left the office, I spent five minutes trying to figure out how to make a phone call. I could have gone back in and asked, but I was stubborn. I mean, it shouldn’t be that different from my previous iPhone, should it? Well, anything new is a learning curve at my age and technological understanding. Finally, I was able to call Avery and I got some basic tips for this newer phone model. If you witness me struggling, or hear my phone sound off at an inopportune moment, you will now why.
I’m don’t think my soon-to-be 21-year-old daughter will read this, so I can say I have been doing some shopping throughout Grangeville and beyond. I am finding 21 presents for her (same as I did for my older daughter when she turned 21). I have found fun and useful things all over town including items from Irwin Drug, Family Dollar, Larson’s, the Grangeville Flower and Gift Shop and LeAnne’s. This is aside from the three bags of nonperishable groceries from Cloninger’s and Cash and Carry that will go to Meridian with me soon for the birthday and “we moved into a new house” celebration for Hailey and Avery.
While I am talking family, now would be a good time to brag on my bonus daughter, Elizabeth, in Vermont. She recently accepted a full-time nursing instructor position at her alma mater, Norwich University. She will still pick up shifts at the hospital to keep her hands in the field, but she will now be Professor Vanhorn to many. We are very proud of her!
