Good news! The Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville will be reopening Nov 13-19 with the movie The War with Grandpa, which will play at 6:30 p.m. nightly. Check the Blue Fox webpage at www.bluefoxtheater.com for information and for the lineup though the New Year!
•
Check out the brand-new automatic doors at Cloninger’s Market in Grangeville. A little accident this summer damaged the breezeway doors, but now they are brand spanking new!
•
Free Press reader Chris Agee, Grangeville, wanted others to know there is a Publishers Clearing House Scam going around that is using names and pictures of friends and acting as if they had seen their friend’s names on the PCHouse list, even having that person comment saying they were a winner.
An agent will even call and ask for full name, address, cell phone, age, occupation, marital status, income, e-mail and more, in the end asking for $1,500 in order to guarantee the prize check.
This is a scam preying on people locally. Remember to never give out your personal information.
•
Don’t forget, grant funding is available for local families who have students in schools. Families are eligible for up to $3,500 to assist with educational expenses they have incurred during COVID-19, and continue. These grants are sponsored by the Idaho State Board of Education’s “Strong Families, Strong Students” program. Log onto https://www.strongfamilies.idaho.gov for details. Enroll now through Dec. 8, while funds are available.
•
I saw a new word on Facebook this week: Coronacoaster. The noun is defined as “the ups and downs of a pandemic. One day, you’re living in your bubble, doing workouts, making banana bread and going for long walks, and the next you’re crying, drinking gin for breakfast and missing people you don’t even like.” So, how’s your COVID-19 shutdown been?
