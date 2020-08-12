It’s almost time for the Idaho County Fair! You have time this weekend to prepare what you will enter in open class exhibits (and, all you 4-H’ers, you have time to finish your record books!) Pick up a premium book at the extension office in the county courthouse, at the Free Press in Grangeville, or at the Clearwater Progress in Kamiah (I know they are elsewhere, too) and go over the rules and regulations for entering items. Also, be sure to check out this week’s special fair section that’s inserted in the Free Press and the Progress.
Sadly, Blue Fox Theater downtown Grangeville is temporarily closed again, due to low attendance because of COVID-19. Chris will open back up when he can.
No more counting and rolling all that change if you don’t have the time. Jungle Gym’s in Grangeville has a change counting machine now. You can dump in your change and it counts it for you and pays you.
Friday, July 31, Mountain View Dentistry, based in Grangeville, posted the following message on its Facebook page:
“Important message for our patients: Dr. Harrington has tested positive for COVID-19. He attended a birthday party on Saturday, July 25. He was informed on Wednesday that a family member tested positive. Dr. Harrington has been and is still asymptomatic, but with our patients' health and safety as our top priority he decided to be tested. He received the positive results last night, Thursday, July 30. Due to this, our office will be closed until Aug. 17. We are in the process of contacting all patients who have been in contact with Dr. Harrington since his exposure. Thank you all for your understanding!”
We wish Dr. Harrington all the best and, hopefully, no other office staff or patients will be affected.
Governor Brad Little announced last week the membership of the recently established Idaho Behavioral Health Council.
In February, all five Idaho Supreme Court Justices and legislative leaders joined Governor Little for the signing of an executive order creating the council, a historic three-branch collaboration to study the state behavioral health delivery system and improve care for Idahoans with mental health and substance use disorders.
Jennifer Griffis of Grangeville was appointed to the committee by Governor Little.
I had a chance to pick some raspberries up at Joe Holliman’s on Fish Hatchery Road last week (now safely made into jam) and got a tour of the beehives on his property. It is so interesting to see and hear about them! If you find a swarm/hive you need removed, remember not to harm them, get a hold of Joe and he will try his best to remove them and keep them safe. His raspberries and garden are nicely pollinated thanks to the bees he has.
Don’t forget to welcome new Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske and his wife, Julie, to Grangeville, when you see them. They have purchased a house in town and are outdoor enthusiasts, so you will probably see them throughout the county in the days ahead.
