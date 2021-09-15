Hannah Aiken, who waitresses at The Trails Restaurant and Lounge part-time, said she recently received a call from her brother, Kurtland Aiken. Kurt (a Grangeville High School graduate) is a Marine stationed back East and knew some of the soldiers who lost their lives in Kabul. He asked her to set up a table with 13 shots. “Kurt said the amount of patriotism he has seen where he lives has been humbling and he wanted to share it with his hometown,” Hannah said. Kurt’s request is for any Marine, Navy or Army personnel (retired or active) to come in and take a shot for a fallen comrade. Thank you to the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country!”
•
Have you checked out Elysium Video Games, which is now open in Grangeville at 158 E. Main Street, Suite 1A?
The store buys and sells anything video game related from Atari (or before) all the way up to whatever’s newest. The new owners had previously owned stores in New Mexico.
Stop by and play games and check out this new business!
•
Idahoans who qualify for a one-time tax rebate in 2021 can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate.
•
Idaho’s population grew 17.3 percent in the 10 years since the 2010 Census, which was the second-fastest rate nationally, to Utah’s first-place growth of 18.5 percent. During the decade, the state netted 271,524 new residents through natural increases and in-migration internationally and from other U.S. states. After Utah and Idaho, the top five growth states included Texas, North Dakota and Nevada.
•
This in from Talia Brown, GHS senior: “Hello, Grangeville community! I’m looking for donations of fabric for my senior project. I am making reusable feminine hygiene kits for women in third world countries (Days for Girls). They need flannel, 100 percent cotton and grosgrain ribbon. They prefer that these fabrics are busy floral or geometric patterns, but anything is okay! Donations can be brought to Brown Family Vision, across from Syringa Hospital. Thank you for your support!”
•
I read Legos are officially moving to Hemp plastics to reduce their carbon footprint and utilize natural resources.
•
The 2021 Student Career Expo scheduled for September at the Cottonwood fairgrounds has been canceled. For questions call Tim McDonald with Ida-Lew at 208-983-8302 or e-mail Tim@Ida-Lew.org.
