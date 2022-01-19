I just read on the website Stacker in a Jan. 2 article that Idaho County is the 14th “most rural county” in the state.
The article stated Idaho County has 8,477 square miles, is the largest county in the state and the 31st largest county in the nation. Its population density is 1.9 people per square mile (16,411 residents) and is the seventh lowest density county in state (number 147th nationwide).
For comparison, Ada County is the least rural in the state, has 1,053 total square miles and is the 31st largest county in the state (618th nationwide). Ada County has 434 people per square mile (456,849 residents) and for population density it comes in last (44th) in the state and 2,848th nationwide.
Lewis County has 479 square miles and eight people per square mile, while Nezperce County has 848 square miles and a population density of 47.4 people per square mile.
If you are interested in participating in a youth bowling league at Camas Lanes in Grangeville there will be a meeting Saturday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. For details, email CamasLanes@gmail.com.
Long Camp RV’s Classics on the Clearwater 2022 calendars are now available for $10 each. Call 208-935-7922.
Happy 29th birthday today to my daughter, Avery Arlene. She was born nearly 11 weeks early at Swedish Hospital Medical Center in Seattle, weighing 2 pounds 13 ounces. She’s a college graduate with a full-time job and this June she is getting married. The journey, though it has gone by at the speed of light, has been rich.
