Classes are starting soon for adults and children at “Hearts That Heal,” a horse-riding arena between Kamiah and Greencreek. Class sessions run for six weeks, Monday through Thursday, and then take two weeks off. The cost is $60 per person with a $20 registration fee. “Hearts That Heal” is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and is run by Jessie Davies. She does an excellent job. You may contact her for information at 208-451-4208.
Slate Creek Kennels, 568 Slate Creek Rd., has six individual kennels with heat and air-conditioning and each has access to individual outdoor runs with hours from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Go to www.slatecreekkennels.com or call Sue at 208-630-4217.
According to a recent survey by ValuePenguin, nearly 48 percent of Americans have canceled summer travel plans due to COVID-19. The businesses most affected are airlines and hotels. Of those who canceled, 46 percent lost money on nonrefundable deposits and cancelation fees, at an average of $854.30 per person.
For a full report: https://www.valuepenguin.com/news/americans-cancel-travel-coronavirus.
The U.S. Forest Service is looking to fill local job positions to establish a more permanent workforce in support of wildland fire response and wildfire risk mitigation efforts.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Forest Fire Staff Officer Kevin Pfister said the Forest Service will soon be advertising 1000 jobs Nation-wide that will include 500 permanent jobs and 500 temporary/summer jobs.
Advertisements were scheduled to begin running on www.usajobs.gov on Monday, April 27. Applications are accepted only through www.USAJOBS.gov.
After we ran the bit from the secretary of state and “Idaho Votes” last week about election ballot postage being available at a couple of local grocery stores, Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman let me know that will not be necessary. “The directive we all got was that absentee ballots were to go out with return pre-paid postage affixed, so that’s what we have done with all of our outgoing ballots,” Ackerman said. That’s even more convenient for voters!
The Camas Prairie Food Bank (CPFB) would like everyone to know they are operating during their normal business hours. Those in need can stop by; there are no income restrictions. The food bank is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additionally, the federal government has changed its guidelines, so participants could potentially receive more food than before. For example, a family of four or more wo make less than $5,457 per month would qualify through the commodity program.
CPFB is located at 411 E. North Street (back behind Les Schwab and Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation). Call 208-507-2365.
Know that all service lines at Syringa Hospital & Clinics (SHC) are available and safe for patients to access.
Safeguards are in place to treat patient illness or wellness with equal safety. This was made possible with the opening of the 711 Clinic (adjacent to Syringa Therapy Services) for sick patients, allowing well patients to safely access SHC’s Primary Care Clinic.
“Our main concern is fear making patients ignore symptoms that could be serious,” said Dr. Told, Chief of Medical Staff. “We can treat you safely in the ER and our clinics.”
There is no need to delay wellness exams, immunizations for children, or treatment for ongoing conditions. Patients can also use our telemedicine option (either phone or video) if they feel it’s better for them to not to come in.
Larson’s is open for curbside assistance. You can call the Grangeville store at 208-983-1887 or e-mail larsonlindsey60@gmail.com with your needs. Credit card payment only right now.
Put June 4 on your calendar as the opening of the third annual Kooskia Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Kooskia City Park.
