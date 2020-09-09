Support Grangeville Farmers’ Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pioneer Park. The market will continue through Oct 3. Did you know the terms herb and spice are often used interchangeably, but are in fact two distinct types of seasonings, made from different parts of plants and processed in different ways? Spices are made from the aromatic seeds, bark, flowers and roots of plants that have been dried and crushed and tend to be stronger in flavor than herbs. Herbs are leaves, and although most common from non-woody plants, a few do come from woody plants. Cinnamon would be an example of a spice, while basil, rosemary, parsley and oregano would be considered herbs.
A canine vaccine clinic will be held Friday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m. to noon, with Housecall Vet Dr. Kim Wolfrum. This will take place in the parking lot of the upcoming Tolo Veterinary Clinic located at 83 U.S. Highway 95 N. (former soil conservation offices).
Costs are rabies: $15; 5-way: $16; Lepto w/5way: $20; and Lepto: $15.
This is just for vaccines, not any other health issues, and is for dogs only. Bring dogs on a leash, and if they have never been vaccinated, minimize outdoor exposure while on the premises.
Congratulations to Grangeville High School graduate Halley Wright who was recently announced she is president-elect of the Women’s Council of Realtors Long Beach!
“Inspiring, educating and representing my gender in the real estate community has been an essential part of my DNA,” she said. “Through hard work, perseverance and a little bit of fun, we can work together to equalize and lift up our sisters.”
The North Central Idaho Small Business Development Center at Lewis-Clark State College is offering four free webinars to help businesses get the most out of their website.
All webinars are held on Thursdays and begin at 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required for the webinars, which will be taught by Barbara Leachman, director of the North Central Idaho SBDC.
The first webinar is called “Ten Mistakes You Must Not Make” and it will be held on Sept. 10. The following week, Sept. 17, the webinar will focus on “Value Propositions for Key Customer Segments.” On Sept. 24, the topic is “Key Words, Phrases, and Questions to evaluate your Website Content.” The final webinar is Oct. 1 on “Important Menus, Titles and Headings.”
To pre-register or for information for any of the webinars of the North Central Idaho SBDC, call 208-792-2465, email isbdc@lcsc.edu, or visit www.lcsc.edu/sbdc.
I want to give a shoutout to Ryan Beckman at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation. I have observed him with the residents many times and I am always impressed at how he interacts with them. He treats them like family. I was humbled by his patience last week when Frances Phillips celebrated her 100th birthday. He not only visited with her and made sure she was comfortable and enjoying herself, but also patiently assisted her in opening her gifts and read all her birthday cards aloud to her. He was gentle and genuine, a calming presence in uncertain times.
Nail technician Camille Elswich with Mountain Manicure is available for appointments, 7967 Highway 14, Elk City. She specializes in manicures, pedicures, gel polish and acrylics. Call 760-646-7810 or 208-842-9276 for an appointment, or e-mail camilleelswick@rocketmail.com.
Annie’s Lunch Box, 210 Fir Drive, Kamiah, offers free delivery to local businesses as well as drive-through pickup for burgers, tacos, burritos, fry boats, salads, sandwiches and more. Call 208-935-8316, or stop by Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thia VanHouten Waller will offer dance classes for all ages in Cottonwood beginning Monday, Sept. 14. Classes will be held at Cottonwood City Hall basement. Waller took dance from Shirley Sears of Shirley’s Dance Studio for the past decade-plus and has taught lessons in Grangeville. Call 208-507-1871 to sign up.
