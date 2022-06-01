GEMS choir 2022 photo

Grangeville Elementary Middle School music teacher Carla Astle (pictured with the middle school choir on May 24) rewrote the words to two songs for GEMS staff. The first. “She Don’t Know She’s Wonderful,” was for retiring teacher Karen Wisdom. Here, she led fourth through eight graders in her version of cups song, “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone,” for GEMS Principal Adam Uptmor who resigned and will be replaced by Lee Slichter this fall.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

Starting today, Wednesday, June 1, The Confluence Resort in White Bird will be hosting a farmers’ market each Wednesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Bring your produce, baked goods. arts and crafts! Call with questions: 208-565-0478.

The Camas Prairie Food Bank has had people come in who have no way to cook anything. If anyone has a crockpot, electric skillet or microwave to donate, these items can be dropped off at 411 East North Street, Grangeville. The food bank is open Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 208-507-2365 with questions.

Free Press tulips photo

Thanks to former Free Press employee Jolene Rupp of the Caribel area near Kamiah who left the world a better place for FP employees. How? She planted bulbs and each year we get to see colorful tulips and daffodils.

You may have heard the circus is coming to town. Culpepper and Merriweather Circus will be in Grangeville, sponsored by Grangeville Chamber of Commerce, Saturday, June 11, behind the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center. The circus will be in Kamiah, sponsored by Valley Educators Support Team, Sunday, June 12, at The Life Center. Shows are at 2 and 4:30 p.m. each day.

In Grangeville, purchase tickets at Home Grown Quilts, Big Dan’s Barber Shop and Jungle Gym’s. In Kamiah and Kooskia, purchase tickets at both Cloninger’s markets.

Advance tickets are $7 per child and $12 for one adult for admission to one show.

Grangeville’s Beyond the Horizon Daycare invites the public to “Spring Into Summer” with a bouncy house, ice cream, face painting, summer reading and more. This is set for this Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Center on the Truck Route.

Know that we had an early deadline this week, so if you are missing seeing something in this week’s paper, look in next week’s issue!

Our daughter, Avery, is getting married June 18 in Glenwood, up from Kamiah, at the Landmark Mountain Ranch. It literally seems like yesterday we were a year out. Now I’m wondering if everything is getting done. I know it will be great. (Just breathe). She and fiancé, Nick, were here this weekend to finish up some things.

Correction:

In the May 25 story on new Final Touch nail technician Kaylee Doughty, it should have stated she put in 600 hours (not 100) for her schooling and certification. Apologies for the error. — Lorie Palmer

