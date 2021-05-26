Vrbo just released the top 5 fastest-growing travel destinations for Memorial Day weekend based on demand. They are: St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Broken Bow, Okla.; Grand Teton, Wyo.; Caribou-Targhee and Yellowstone, Idaho; and Naples, Fla.
In its latest report, the team at CenturyLinkQuote found that during the past year, the most Googled “how do I” question nationwide was “How do I file for unemployment?” In Idaho, the top question (and the only state with this as its top question) was, “How do I get a passport?” What about surrounding states? In Washington it was “How do I save enough to retire?” while Oregon’s was, “How do I delete my Instagram account?” Nevada, Wyoming and Nevada were all with the top Googled question on unemployment (along with 12 other states), while Utah’s was “How do I find out my blood type?” See the entire report at https://www.centurylinkquote.com/resources/the-most-googled-how-do-i-questions-centurylinkquote/.
Save the date for June 26: The Grangeville Eagles will host an “Eagles Hoedown” Saturday, June 26, prior to Border Days as a fun kickoff to the event. This is a benefit for medical expenses for Jeff and Tommiann Day.
The celebration is set for the hall on C Street and will include the sale of poker chips for $20 (available now) which includes a pulled pork dinner served from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by dancing at 7 p.m. The music will begin with some square dancers and move on to country tunes for everyone.
A bake sale will be available for dessert and a keg of beer will also be available for sale.
And another “save the date”: A benefit dinner and auction for Mark Geis has been set for Aug. 7. Geis has been diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer. His insurance is not covering any of the procedures or treatments.
The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 7, in Keuterville at the Holy Cross Church, 1135 Keuterville Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. A taco dinner will be held starting at 6 p.m. for donations of $8 per person or $30 per family of four. Music will be after the auction.
Those who would like to donate auction items are asked to contact Mike Kindrick via e-mail at mikekindrick@yahoo.com. Monetary donations are being accepted at the Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union, Mark Geis Medical Benefit Fund.
Woo hoo! The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce and Grangeville Arts Free Summer Concert Series will be back this year!
Here’s the lineup: July 15, NoAlibi, Americana music out of Missoula, Mont.; July 22, our own Vintage Youth with classic rock and roll from Grangeville; July 29, We Are Missing Parts, acoustic blues from Harpster/Grangeville; and Aug. 5, The B-Sides, with classic rock out of Moscow/Lewiston.
Look for details as the events draw closer.
Note that Elk City Burger Bar is open daily until noon. This is located across from the post office at 308 Main Street. Call 208-842-2396 for details.
