Come support Grangeville Farmers’ Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pioneer Park. This week's tidbit: Botanically speaking, zucchini is a fruit though we often talk of it as a vegetable. Zucchini are usually picked when the seeds are soft and immature (8 inches in length). A zucchini with flowers attached is a sign of a truly fresh and immature fruit and highly sought after for its sweeter flavor. Although zucchini is low in food energy, they do contain useful amounts of folate, potassium and provitamin A. Zucchini can be shaped into noodle-like spirals and used as a low carb substitute for pasta or noodles.
Celebrate National Farmers’ Market Week, Aug. 2-8, by dropping by a local market this week.
·
Crazy Days are set for Grangeville this week, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6, 7 and 8.
For Grangeville Chamber of Commerce members, if you haven’t been contacted yet, and want to participate, contact Jody, at Homegrown Quilts, at 208-983-0254, or Laurie, at Larsons at 208-983-1887.
A Crazy Days contest of “guess the number of corks and thread spools” is part of the sales events. Guess the number of each and add them up. Write the three numbers (corks, thread spools and total) on a slip of paper with your name and phone number and enter at Larson’s, where the guess items are located in the store window. Enter by Saturday, Aug. 8, 1 p.m.
Prizes will be in Mammoth Bucks and will be $400 for first, $200 for second and $100 for third. There will also be 10 drawings for $10 each in Mammoth Bucks. Answer a question to win on of these 10 drawing prizes. Use Mammoth Bucks at most stores in Grangeville.
Prizes were made possible due to a donation from the Innovia Foundation. Crazy Days are sponsored by chamber.
·
ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) will have a fund-raising table set up during Crazy Days at Ace Home Center in Grangeville. ARF is calling on supporters who are willing to make baked goods, homemade dog treats, etc., to sell.
The table will be set up at Ace Home Center in Grangeville from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8. For questions or to help, call or text Karin Vetter at 208-451-0582.
·
Don’t forget, the Close the Divide collection of computer devices is set for today, at the Soltman Center, in Grangeville, through 5 p.m. Donate usable computers, iPads, notebooks, Chromebooks and laptops that local kids will be able to use for school work.
