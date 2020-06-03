I listed Rhonda Schacher as president of ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation). She is actually the vice-president and Karin Vetter is the president. Both of these ladies can be thanked for their tireless volunteer efforts on behalf of Idaho County’s animal population! Read on the community page this week how they will be trapping feral cats again and treating them. Trapping will be June 8 and 9 by the rodeo grounds in Grangeville.
Wallethub recently released its report on “States with the Biggest Drug Problems in 2020.”
On this list, Idaho falls in at number 48, while neighboring states Washington is at 25; Oregon, 13; Nevada, 9; Wyoming, 31; and Montana, 20.
Wallethub also states that blue (Democrat) states have bigger drug problems overall than red (Republican) states. Blue states fall in at 28.97 for average rankings while red states are at 21.76.
For the full study, log onto https://wallethub/com/edu/drug-use-by-state/35150/.
BusinessElectric.com, an on-line electricity comparison and resource site, conducted a survey of 4,000 Americans to find out how many had their first interaction with their neighbor ever during lockdown period. It seems staying home has had a positive influence on neighborly relationships across the nation, as one in five (22 percent) of Idahoans admit the first time they met their neighbor was during lockdown! This was compared to a national average of 20 percent.
Interesting! Do you know your neighbors? I know everyone on my lane but have not actually met the newest family on the lane, though I have seen them to wave. I only recently met the Arnzens (or part of the family), who moved in across the road, when their Corgi, Scout, wandered from home.
I was glad when the lockdown guidelines were less strict, and I go a hug on Mother’s Day from my neighbors, Callie and Chloe. I have been able to see them and a couple of their friends, and on Sunday, Chloe brought her bunny, Thumper, to meet us and we had a nice visit.
Neighbors can become great friends, so, if you don’t know yours, make a point to meet them soon!
